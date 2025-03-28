ETV Bharat / bharat

NGT To Organise National Conference On 'Environment–2025'

New Delhi: With an aim to foster dialogue and identify gaps in policy enforcement and address issues related to the environment, a two-day-long National Conference on ‘Environment – 2025’ will be organised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in New Delhi on March 29 and 30.

"The national level conference will be discussed and deliberated upon to promote environmental awareness and share best practices," an official from NGT told ETV Bharat.

The Conference will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, in the presence of Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Justice Vikram Nath, Judge, Supreme Court, R Venkataramani, Attorney General of India and Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, NGT.

"The conference will provide an inter-convergent platform to various stakeholders to not only address the environmental issues persisting in the present but also to design a roadmap for the future," the official added.

The two-day event will witness the participation of Supreme Court Judges, High Court Judges, District Court Judges, Secretaries of various Ministries, and senior government officers reflecting a multi-disciplinary approach.

The conference will include four technical sessions focusing on critical environmental issues. The first session will address Air Quality Monitoring & Management, chaired by Justice Joymalya Bagchi, Judge, Supreme Court of India.