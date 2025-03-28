NGT to organise national conference on 'Environment–2025'

New Delhi: With an aim to foster dialogue and identify gaps in policy enforcement and address issues related to the environment, a two-day-long National Conference on ‘Environment – 2025’ will be organised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in New Delhi on March 29 and 30.
"The national level conference will be discussed and deliberated upon to promote environmental awareness and share best practices," an official from NGT told ETV Bharat.
The Conference will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, in the presence of Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Justice Vikram Nath, Judge, Supreme Court, R Venkataramani, Attorney General of India and Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, NGT.
"The conference will provide an inter-convergent platform to various stakeholders to not only address the environmental issues persisting in the present but also to design a roadmap for the future," the official added.
The two-day event will witness the participation of Supreme Court Judges, High Court Judges, District Court Judges, Secretaries of various Ministries, and senior government officers reflecting a multi-disciplinary approach.
The conference will include four technical sessions focusing on critical environmental issues. The first session will address Air Quality Monitoring & Management, chaired by Justice Joymalya Bagchi, Judge, Supreme Court of India.
The second session will discuss Water Quality Management & River Rejuvenation, chaired by Justice Pratibha M Singh, Judge, Delhi High Court. The third session will focus on Forest and Biodiversity Conservation, under the chairmanship of Justice Anand Pathak, Judge, Madhya Pradesh High Court.
The final session, titled Reflections and Key Takeaways, will summarise key discussions and will set a roadmap for future action. This session will be chaired by Justice PS Narsimha, Judge, Supreme Court of India.
The valedictory session, scheduled for March 30 will be graced by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Justice PS Narsimha, Judge, Supreme Court, Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, NGT, and Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, will also address the gathering.
A significant highlight of the conference will be the participation of universities showcasing their initiatives and contributions to environmental sustainability. An exhibition titled 'Environment- Students' Perspective' will provide a platform for students to display their innovative ideas aimed at the environment.
Furthermore, NGT will recognise and honour Universities for their exceptional contributions to environmental awareness and education. Universities will also have the opportunity to display their comprehensive environmental reports, highlighting their commitment to sustainable developments.
In this conference, NGT is releasing its e-Journal consisting of Judgments as well as a Souvenir Book named ‘Voice of Nature’, which is going to be inaugurated by the Vice President during the Valedictory Session.