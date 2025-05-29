ETV Bharat / bharat

National Green Tribunal Issues Notice To Arunachal Pradesh Government

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday issued a notice to the Arunachal Pradesh government after a silicon factory located in the Niglok Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) near Ruksin town in East Siang district was found violating the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The NGT asked Deputy Commissioner, East Siang District; Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to file their response and reply by way of affidavit before the Eastern Zonal Bench of the Tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing.

The tribunal has set July 21 as the next date of hearing. The tribunal took a suo-motu cognizance of a report where it was stated that the silicon factory operated by M/s Aether Alloys LLP is reported to be adversely affecting the health and livelihoods of nearby communities.

Issuing the order, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, the tribunal said that M/s Alloy Craft LLP and M/s Arunachal Ferro Alloy have applied to the state's Industry Department to set up two additional silicon factories in the Niglok IGC, which the local villagers strongly oppose.