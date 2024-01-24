"Change-makers": PM Modi Salutes Indomitable Spirit of Girl Child on National Girl Child day

Loading...

National Girl Child day

By ANI

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in coversation with children on the occasion of National Girl Child day

Prime Minister Modi took to X to laud the accomplishments and indomitable spirit of the 'Girl Child' on the occasion of National Girl Child Day. He expressed his heartfelt commitment to empowering and nurturing the potential of every girl in our nation, calling them 'Change-makers'. He emphasized the importance of education, healthcare and equal opportunities for girls reaffirming that their progress is vital for the overall progress of the nation. Highlighting several schemes that aid in the girl child's development, collectively creating an environment conducive to the holistic development and empowerment of the girl.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday saluted the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the "Girl Child" on the occasion of National Girl Child Day and said that they are the "change-maker." "On National Girl Child Day, we salute the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the Girl Child. We also recognise the rich potential of every girl child in all sectors. They are change-makers who make our nation and society better," the Prime Minister said in a post on 'X'.

"Over the last decade, our government has been making many efforts to build a nation where every girl child has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive," he added. National Girl Child Day has been celebrated every year throughout the country since 2008. The initiative focuses on addressing the challenges that girls face because of gender biases.

The day also aims at changing the attitude of society towards girls and provides an opportunity to highlight the inequalities that they face. It is also intended to promote awareness among girls about their rights, education, health, and nutrition. To create wider awareness and for encouraging a participative spirit, the Ministry of Women and Child has requested all States and Union Territories to conduct a a five-day special campaign specially designed for public engagement up to the grassroots level.

The National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) is also partnering in this campaign by organizing a national-level event on its premises. This event brings out the creative imagination of children from Child Care Institutions (CCIs) in Delhi through a painting competition on the theme "Mere Viksit Bharat Ka Sapna".

The children from CCIs will also be contributing through a cultural program aligned with the campaign theme. It also features a unicycle performance, acclaimed at the national and international levels, by children from Shishu Mandir, Bangalore (curated by Boeing India). The event will conclude with an oath-taking ceremony to pledge against all gender-based discrimination. This event will be attended by Union Minister Smriti Irani and Minister of State Munjpara Mahendrabhai who will felicitate and encourage the participants with their address. The estimated participation in these activities is around 250-300 individuals.

