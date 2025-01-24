National Girl Child Day 2025: Resolute In Ensuring No Discrimination Against Girl Child, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: As India celebrates National Girl Child Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the county was proud of the accomplishments of its girls across all fields, asserting that his government is equally resolute in ensuring no discrimination happens against the girl child.

In a post on X, he said, "Today, on National Girl Child Day, we reiterate our commitment to keep empowering the girl child and ensure a wide range of opportunities for her. India is proud of the accomplishments of the girl child across all fields."

Their feats continue to inspire us all, the prime minister added. "Our Government has focused on sectors like education, technology, skills, healthcare etc which have contributed to empowering the girl child. We are equally resolute in ensuring no discrimination happens against the girl child," PM Modi said in his post.

National Girl Child Day 2025

National Girl Child Day, celebrated every year on January 24 in India, is a significant occasion dedicated to highlighting the rights, education and welfare of girls.

Initiated in 2008, by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the day aims to raise awareness about the importance of empowering girls and creating an environment where they can thrive without the barriers of gender discrimination.

The day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the rights of girls and ensure they are provided with equal opportunities and support, free from gender biases. The day also seeks to highlight the inequalities faced by girls, promote education for them and encourage society to value and respect girls as equals.

A key focus is on changing societal attitudes towards girls, addressing issues like female foeticide, raising awareness about the declining sex ratio and fostering a more inclusive and equitable environment for the girl child.

International Day of the Girl Child

The International Day of the Girl is marked on October 11 each year. Last year's theme, as per the United Nations, was ‘Girls’ vision for the future’. In 1995 at the World Conference on Women in Beijing countries unanimously adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action – the most progressive blueprint ever for advancing the rights of not only women but girls. The Beijing Declaration is the first to specifically call out girls’ rights.

On December 19, 2011, United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.