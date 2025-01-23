National Girl Child Day 2025: Promoting Gender Equality, Equal Opportunities

Hyderabad: National Girl Child Day is celebrated in India on January 24 to raise awareness about the rights, education, and well-being of girls and to promote gender equality in society.

History:

The Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, initiated National Girl Child Day in 2008. The aim was to address gender-based discrimination and create awareness about the importance of girls in society. The day emphasises on providing better opportunities for education, healthcare, and safety for girls while also challenging deep-rooted societal norms that favour sons over daughters.

Why is National Girl Child Day Celebrated?

Raise Awareness: Spread awareness about the inequalities and challenges faced by the girl child in India, including child marriage, gender bias and lack of education.

Promote Education: Advocate for the right to education and equal opportunities for girls.

Eradicate Gender Discrimination: Encourage gender quality in all spheres, including families, workplaces, and educational institutions.

Empowerment of girls: Focus on empowering girls so they can achieve their full potential and contribute to society.

Indira Gandhi Symbol of Empowerment:

On January 24, 1966, Indira Gandhi took the oath as India’s first women Prime Minister, marking a monumental day in Indian history. Her leadership as the first woman Prime Minister symbolised the potential of women to hold the highest positions of power and responsibility. This historic event aligns perfectly with the values of National Girl Child Day, serving as a powerful inspiration for women and girls in India to aspire for leadership and break barriers.

National Girl Child Day Objectives:

Promote gender equality by eliminating discrimination against girls

Advocate for equal educational opportunities for girls

Emphasise girl’s rights in health, safety and education

Address social issues like child marriage, infanticide and dowry

Create an environment for girls to pursue their aspirations

Raise societal awareness of the importance of girls

Support government policies for girl child welfare and development

Significance of the Day:

National Girl Child Day celebrates the achievements of girls and women while addressing the systemic challenges they face. By coinciding with the day, Indira Gandhi assumed office, it serves as a reminder of the progress made in women’s empowerment and the continued fight for gender equality in India.

Government schemes for the girl child in India:

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojan

Balika Samriddhi Yojan

Nanda Devi Kanya Yojan

Mukhyamantri Kanya Suraksha Yojan

CBSE Udaan Schem

Majhi Kanya Bhagyashree Schem

Beti Bachao, Beti Padha

Ladli Lakshmi Yojan

National Scheme for Incentive to Girls for Secondary Education

Mukhyamantri Rajshri Yojana

Laws That Protect Girls In India:

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, aims to eliminate child marriage by penalising those involved.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, addresses child abuse, with updated rules in 2020 to enhance its implementation.

The Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, ensures the care and protection of children in need.

Mission Vatsalya focuses on child development and protection, with services like the Child Helpline and the Track Child portal to assist missing children.

Track Child portal has been made functional since the year 2012. This portal facilitates the matching of ‘missing’ children being reported at Police stations with those ‘found’ children who are residing in the Child Care Institutions (CCIs).

The PM CARES for Children Scheme supports children orphaned by COVID-19.

Collaborations with NIMHANS and the E-SAMPARK programme ensure mental health and medical care.

Sex Ratio :

The Report of the Technical Group on Population Projections for India and States 2011-2036 indicates that India's population in 2036 is expected to be more feminine compared to the 2011 population, as reflected in the sex ratio which is projected to increase from 943 in 2011 to 952 by 2036, highlighting a positive trend in gender equality.

Sex Selection and Abortion in India:

The Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (Regulation and Prevention of Misuse) PNDT Act of 1994, later amended in 2002, was enacted with the objective as stated in the Preamble provide for the prohibition of sex selection, before or after conception, and for regulation of pre-natal diagnostic techniques for the purposes of detecting genetic abnormalities or metabolic disorders or chromosomal abnormalities or certain congenital malformations or sex-linked disorders and for the prevention of their misuse for sex determination leading to female feticide and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

PNDT Act prohibits the use of all technologies for the purpose of sex selection, which would also include the new chromosome separation techniques.

With the blanket prohibition contained in sections 3, 4 and 5 of the PNDT Act, there is effectively a ban on sex selection in India. It is not possible to use pre-natal diagnostic techniques to abort fetuses whose sex and family history indicate a high risk for certain sex-linked diseases, or to choose a fetus whose sex is less susceptible to certain sex-linked diseases.

This blanket prohibition may appear to be a contradiction to the provisions of the MTP Act, which permits the abortion of a fetus that is at a risk of being born with serious physical or mental disabilities.

While it is legally permissible to abort a fetus at risk of serious physical or mental disabilities, it is not permissible to select a fetus of a sex which is less likely to suffer from a sex-linked disease.