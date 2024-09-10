ETV Bharat / bharat

National Forest Martyrs Day - Honouring Officers, Rangers, Wildlife Activists And Local Communities

Hyderabad: The National Forest Martyrs Day is commemorated annually on September 11 in India. It's a day dedicated to honouring the countless activists who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of India's jungles, forests, and wildlife.

In 2013, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change specifically selected this date to establish National Forest Martyrs Day, aligning it with the historical Khejarli Massacre.

Significance:

Because it honours and recognises the sacrifices made by forest guards, rangers, and other personnel who have lost their lives while performing their duties, National Forest Martyrs Day is important. This day serves to highlight how crucial it is to conserve forests.

It serves as a reminder that forests are more than just collections of trees; they are intricate ecosystems that sustain a wide variety of species, preserve ecological harmony, and offer numerous advantages to people. Attention is drawn to the risks faced by forest rangers in their fight against illicit activities like poaching, logging, and encroachment.

History:

In India, the history of National Forest Martyrs Day is intricately intertwined with themes of environmental awareness, selflessness, and sacrifice.

The Inspirational Seeds:

Early 20th century and late 19th century: Even though there have always been heroic deeds to save forests, awareness of the dangers facing India's forests grew in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Dedicated people who frequently faced risks and adversity while performing their duties, such as Jim Corbett and E.P. Gee, championed conservation efforts.

The Khejarli Massacre: A turning point in the history of Forest Martyrs Day was this terrible incident. Maharaja Abhai Singh of the Marwar Kingdom gave the order to cut down Khejri trees, which are revered by the Bishnoi community. The villagers, led by Amrita Devi Bishnoi, embraced the trees and voluntarily gave their lives in order to keep them safe. This peaceful protest turned into a national movement and a powerful emblem of environmental action.

From Misfortune to Remembering

1972–1982: The Khejarli massacre gave rise to a renewed push for forest conservation. Campaigners and environmental organisations pushed for acknowledging the sacrifices made by those who defended the natural world. In 1982, the Indian government finally established a national holiday on September 11, National Forest Martyrs Day, to honour their memory.