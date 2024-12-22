ETV Bharat / bharat

National Farmers' Day 2024: To Honour Farmers For Their Contribution To Society

National Farmers' Day is observed on December 23 each year to recognise and honour the invaluable contributions of farmers to society. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: National Farmers’ Day, also known as Kisan Diwas, is observed on December 23 every year to honour the farmers for their significant contributions to society. The day also has its importance as the birth anniversary of Choudhary Charan Singh, the former Prime Minister and farmers' leader, who fought for farmers' rights and welfare and introduced many policies to improve the lives of farmers.

To honour the hard work of farmers, the Department of Land Resources, GOI wrote on X, “On this National Farmer’s Day, we celebrate the hard work of our farmers and the initiatives that empower them. Through sustainable practices, better soil health, increased yields and enhanced incomes, we are building a stronger, greener future for all.”

Expressing similar views, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) posted on X, “The FSSAI West Region observed Kisan Diwas by hosting an awareness programme focused on food safety for farmers. The event addressed critical topics such as food safety standards, rice fortification and responsible pesticide use.”

Expressing its views on National Farmers’ Day, which is also known as Kisan Diwas in Hindi, Telangana Food Processing Society wrote on X, “Kisan Diwas, observed on December 23, honours the dedication of farmers, who are the backbone of India’s food security, Telangana highlights this day by promoting sustainable farming and recognising the crucial role farmers play in shaping the state’s agricultural economy.”

What is Farmers’ Day

The National Farmers Day also known as Kisan Diwas is observed on December 23, every year to mark the birth anniversary of the fifth Prime Minister Choudhary Charan Singh. Today, people honour the farmers, who are the backbone of India’s economy and pivotal support to rural prosperity. A large number of people in the country are engaged in farming.