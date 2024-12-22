National Farmers' Day 2024: To Honour Farmers For Their Contribution To Society

New Delhi: National Farmers’ Day, also known as Kisan Diwas, is observed on December 23 every year to honour the farmers for their significant contributions to society. The day also has its importance as the birth anniversary of Choudhary Charan Singh, the former Prime Minister and farmers' leader, who fought for farmers' rights and welfare and introduced many policies to improve the lives of farmers.
To honour the hard work of farmers, the Department of Land Resources, GOI wrote on X, “On this National Farmer’s Day, we celebrate the hard work of our farmers and the initiatives that empower them. Through sustainable practices, better soil health, increased yields and enhanced incomes, we are building a stronger, greener future for all.”
Expressing similar views, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) posted on X, “The FSSAI West Region observed Kisan Diwas by hosting an awareness programme focused on food safety for farmers. The event addressed critical topics such as food safety standards, rice fortification and responsible pesticide use.”
Expressing its views on National Farmers’ Day, which is also known as Kisan Diwas in Hindi, Telangana Food Processing Society wrote on X, “Kisan Diwas, observed on December 23, honours the dedication of farmers, who are the backbone of India’s food security, Telangana highlights this day by promoting sustainable farming and recognising the crucial role farmers play in shaping the state’s agricultural economy.”
What is Farmers’ Day
The National Farmers Day also known as Kisan Diwas is observed on December 23, every year to mark the birth anniversary of the fifth Prime Minister Choudhary Charan Singh. Today, people honour the farmers, who are the backbone of India’s economy and pivotal support to rural prosperity. A large number of people in the country are engaged in farming.
History and significance
National Farmers' Day is observed on December 23 to honour the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, who served as the Prime Minister of India from 1979 to 1980. During his tenure, he introduced various welfare initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of farmers. In recognition of his significant contributions, the Government of India declared December 23 as National Farmers' Day in 2001.
New initiatives for farmers
The government has initiated several programmes for faster and wider development of agriculture in the country, including the Clean Plant Programme, National Pest Surveillance System, AgriSURE and Krishi Nivesh Portal.
Digital Agriculture Mission
The Union Cabinet approved the Digital Agriculture Mission in September this year with an outlay of Rs 2,817 crore, including the Central share of Rs 1,940 crore. The Mission is conceived as an umbrella scheme to support digital agriculture initiatives, such as creating Digital Public Infrastructure and implementing the Digital General Crop Estimation Survey (DGCES), the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare recently said.