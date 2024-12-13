National Energy Conservation Day: Raising Awareness About Importance Of Saving Energy

Every year on December 14, people gather to celebrate National Energy Conservation Day. It is a day to raise awareness about why saving energy is important and to appreciate our country's successes in energy conservation.

Energy conservation means using less energy by adopting better practices and technologies. It's something we all need to take part in by being mindful of how we use energy every day. By doing this, we save resources for the future and help protect the environment.

History Of National Energy Conservation Day:

National Energy Conservation Day started in 1991 when the Indian government saw the need to save and manage energy better. The Ministry of Power launched this idea to encourage people and businesses to use energy-saving methods. The first National Energy Conservation Day was on December 14, 1991. Since then, December 14 has been a day to raise awareness about saving energy, this day is supported by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power, showing the country's commitment to using energy wisely.

Significance of Energy Conservation:

As the world's population grows, the need for energy is also going up. Because energy demand is rising so quickly, there are worries that we might run out of energy resources. It's important for everyone to work on saving energy, or else human society could be at risk.

National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA): Recognizing Excellence in Energy Efficiency

A highlight of National Energy Conservation Day is the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA), created by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power. Started in 1991, these awards celebrate the hard work of companies and organizations that have greatly reduced energy use while keeping or improving their efficiency.

Every year, on December 14, important guests present these awards. Over time, NECA has become a key event that encourages competition and new ideas among different sectors to improve energy conservation. The 2024 National Energy Conservation Awards will be given out during the Energy Conservation Day celebrations on December 14, 2024. This special event will highlight innovative and effective projects from all over India, showing how organizations are improving energy efficiency and helping the environment.

Taking part in NECA not only gives organizations national recognition but also motivates others to follow good energy-saving practices, showing their commitment to protecting the environment. Since it began, the awards have pushed industries to use new methods and technologies, setting standards for sustainable energy use. Steps Taken by the Government Of India for Energy Conservation:

India's commitment to energy sustainability is shown in its progress in electricity generation, renewable energy, and infrastructural renovations, paving the path for a greener future. key objectives include (MOP Annual Report 2023-24):

Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme

The Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme is a mechanism designed to achieve energy reduction in energy-intensive industries and it is designed on the concept of reduction in Specific Energy Consumption (SEC). The programme has saved energy worth Rs. 55,000 Crore annually and about 110 million tons of CO2 emissions have been avoided.

Standard and Labelling (S&L) Programme

The Standards and Labelling (S&L) Program is one of the major thrust areas of BEE. This Program was launched with the key objective of providing consumers with an informed choice about the energy and cost-saving potential of the labelled appliances/ equipment being sold commercially. As of March 2024, the S&L program covers the star labeling for 38 appliances, out of which 16 appliances are under the mandatory regime and the remaining 22 appliances are under the voluntary phase.

“Go Electric” Campaign

Ministry of Power launched the "GO ELECTRIC" Campaign on 19th February 2021. The objective of this campaign is to create awareness among the masses about the benefits of switching over to Electric Vehicles (EVs), including various initiatives taken by Centre & State Governments to enhance the acceptability of Electric Vehicles and Electrical Cooking.

EV Yatra” web portal and Mobile Application

BEE launched “EV Yatra” web portal & Mobile App on Dec 14, 2022, with the objective of creating awareness among the EV users and masses at large to promote e-mobility in the country. The portal has been developed to evolve as a National online database of operational public EV charging stations, in the country wherein EV users can check the availability of the nearest compatible EV charger for complaint with their electric vehicles in addition to other services.

Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for ALL (UJALA)

Hon’ble Prime Minister, on 5th January 2015 launched the UnnatJyoti by Affordable LED for All (UJALA) program. Under the UJALA scheme, LED bulbs, LED Tube lights and Energy-efficient fans are being sold to domestic consumers for replacement of conventional and inefficient variants. Across India, 36.87 Crore LED bulbs and 72 Lakh LED Tube lights have been distributed by EESL.

As per the Data from Lighting Industry, approximately 382 Crore LED Bulbs and 151 Crore LED Tube Lights have been sold by the private industry, in addition to the bulbs and tube lights distributed by EESL. This has resulted in estimated energy savings of 176.2 billion kWh per year, GHG emission reduction of 125 million tons of CO2 per year and estimated annual monetary savings of INR 70,477 crore in consumer electricity bills.

Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP)

Hon’ble Prime Minister, on January 5, 2015, launched the Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP) to replace conventional street lights with smart and energy-efficient LED street lights across India. To date, EESL has installed over 1.30 crore LED Street Lights in ULBs and Gram Panchayats across India. This has resulted in estimated energy savings of 8.76 billion kWh per year with avoided peak demand of 1,459 MW, GHG emission reduction of 6.03 million tons CO2 per year and estimated annual monetary savings of INR 6,130 crore in electricity bills of municipalities. These initiatives underscore the government's commitment to energy conservation, efficiency, and transitioning towards a greener energy future.