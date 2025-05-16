National Endangered Species Day: Urgent Need For Conservation

Celebrated on the third Friday of May, National Endangered Species Day, which falls on May 16 this year, aims to raise awareness about the importance of biodiversity and garner support for conservation efforts aimed at preventing the extinction of endangered species. In a world facing increasing threats to its natural heritage, the annual observance of the day serves as a critical reminder of the urgent need to protect vulnerable animals and their habitats.
Started in 2006 by the Endangered Species Coalition and David Robinson, National Endangered Species Day encourages global participation in learning about endangered creatures and the ongoing work to protect them. A resolution by the US Senate in the same year officially designated the day for annual commemoration.
An endangered species is defined as any living organism – whether it is a plant, animal, fungus, or microbe – facing a significant risk of disappearing. The primary drivers of endangerment are habitat loss, often due to human activities such as development and agriculture, and a decline in genetic diversity, which weakens a species' ability to adapt to environmental changes.
The escalating resource demands of modern society are leading to the shrinkage of natural spaces and a corresponding decline in wildlife populations. Worryingly, over 47,000 species are currently listed as threatened with extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), a global organisation working to conserve nature.
India, a densely populated country experiencing rapid development, faces considerable challenges in safeguarding its diverse ecosystems and biodiversity. The country is home to numerous endangered species, including animals like the Bengal tiger, Asiatic lion, and one-horned rhinoceros. Factors such as poaching, habitat destruction, and human-wildlife conflict continue to threaten these and other species like the red panda, Nilgiri tahr, Indian bison (gaur), Ganges River dolphin, blackbuck, snow leopard, pygmy hog, resplendent tree frog, great Indian bustard, lion-tailed macaque, and Kashmiri red stag.
15 Most Endangered Species in India
Bengal Tiger: Persistent poaching for skin and body parts, trophy hunting, and urban development have endangered the Bengal tiger. India is home to 70% of the global Bengal tiger population, representing about half of the world's total.
Asiatic Lion: Historically found across southwest Asia to eastern India, the entire population of the Asiatic lion, which is 10-20% smaller than its African relatives and has a larger tail tuft and a distinct belly fold, is now restricted to the Gir National Park and its surroundings in Gujarat.
Asian Elephant: Habitat loss, conflicts with humans, and poaching have endangered the Asian elephant, Asia's largest land mammal, which plays a culturally significant role and is essential for maintaining forest and grassland ecosystems in India where it was once widespread.
Red Panda: The critically endangered Red Panda, recognized by its adorable face and bushy tail, inhabits Singalila National Park in West Bengal.
Nilgiri Tahr: Wildlife poaching and habitat loss have confined the endangered Nilgiri Tahr, a mountain goat species with only about 2,500-3,000 animals remaining, to less than 10% of its former range in Kerala's Eravikulam National Park within the Western Ghats, where they are expert cliff climbers.
Indian Bison (Gaur): Wildlife poaching for meat, horns, and medicinal products, along with shrinking habitats and food scarcity from grassland destruction, severely threaten the Indian bison, the largest and tallest wild cattle species native to South and Southeast Asia.
Ganges River Dolphin: Known as Susu, the Ganges River Dolphin, one of the oldest dolphin species, is identifiable by its long, thin snout, rounded belly, and large flippers.
Blackbuck: Severe poaching, especially in former princely states for their pelts, and habitat loss have made the blackbuck, or Indian antelope, one of India's most endangered species, with its population drastically declining from around 80,000 in 1947 to 8,000 in less than 20 years.
Snow Leopard: Reduced habitat has confined snow leopards to Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the western and eastern Himalayas, with their population in India down to about 500. They once roamed across larger mountain ranges in Asia.
One-horned Rhinoceros: Heavily targeted for their horns, which allegedly possess medicinal properties, and killed as agricultural pests, the one-horned rhinoceros, also known as the Indian rhinoceros, primarily resides in India and the Himalayan foothills. Strict conservation measures have increased their population to around 3,700 in northeastern India and the Terai grasslands of Nepal, marking it as a significant conservation success.
Pygmy Hog: Assam's Manas National Park is home to the Pygmy Hog, the rarest and smallest pig breed, barely larger than a rabbit.
Resplendent Tree Frog: Discovered in 2010 at the highest peak of the Western Ghats, the resplendent tree frog, with its striking orange hue and large glands, is exceptionally rare and found only at the Anamudi summit in Kerala's Eravikulam National Park.
The Great Indian Bustard: The world's heaviest flying bird, the great Indian Bustard, an unforgettable sight with its distinctive black cap and white feathers, lives in Rajasthan's Desert National Park.
Lion-tailed Macaque: Endemic to the small and fragmented rainforests of the Western Ghats in South India, the lion-tailed macaque is recognisable by its silver-white mane. Hunting and habitat loss threaten its estimated wild population of around 4,000 individuals, projected to decline by over 20% in the next 25 years if these threats persist.
Kashmiri Red Stag: The IUCN has listed the Kashmiri red stag as critically endangered for decades, and the Indian Government considers it a high conservation priority. The species is now largely restricted to a 141 sq km area in Dachigam National Park. Its population drastically fell from around 5,000 in the early 1990s to about 110-130 in 2015.
Conservationists emphasise that protecting endangered species is vital for maintaining the ecological balance of the planet. These species play crucial roles in pollination, seed dispersal, and regulating populations within food chains. Furthermore, they hold immense value for medicine, culture, and the aesthetic beauty of the natural world.
The situation remains critical, with the IUCN reporting that approximately 28% of all assessed species face the threat of extinction. These species are vulnerable to a multitude of factors, including habitat destruction, environmental changes, pollution, overexploitation, and the introduction of invasive species. National Endangered Species Day underscores the importance of collective action to address these threats and ensure the survival of these precious species for future generations.