National Endangered Species Day: Urgent Need For Conservation

Celebrated on the third Friday of May, National Endangered Species Day, which falls on May 16 this year, aims to raise awareness about the importance of biodiversity and garner support for conservation efforts aimed at preventing the extinction of endangered species. In a world facing increasing threats to its natural heritage, the annual observance of the day serves as a critical reminder of the urgent need to protect vulnerable animals and their habitats.

Started in 2006 by the Endangered Species Coalition and David Robinson, National Endangered Species Day encourages global participation in learning about endangered creatures and the ongoing work to protect them. A resolution by the US Senate in the same year officially designated the day for annual commemoration.

An endangered species is defined as any living organism – whether it is a plant, animal, fungus, or microbe – facing a significant risk of disappearing. The primary drivers of endangerment are habitat loss, often due to human activities such as development and agriculture, and a decline in genetic diversity, which weakens a species' ability to adapt to environmental changes.

The escalating resource demands of modern society are leading to the shrinkage of natural spaces and a corresponding decline in wildlife populations. Worryingly, over 47,000 species are currently listed as threatened with extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), a global organisation working to conserve nature.

India, a densely populated country experiencing rapid development, faces considerable challenges in safeguarding its diverse ecosystems and biodiversity. The country is home to numerous endangered species, including animals like the Bengal tiger, Asiatic lion, and one-horned rhinoceros. Factors such as poaching, habitat destruction, and human-wildlife conflict continue to threaten these and other species like the red panda, Nilgiri tahr, Indian bison (gaur), Ganges River dolphin, blackbuck, snow leopard, pygmy hog, resplendent tree frog, great Indian bustard, lion-tailed macaque, and Kashmiri red stag.

15 Most Endangered Species in India

Bengal Tiger: Persistent poaching for skin and body parts, trophy hunting, and urban development have endangered the Bengal tiger. India is home to 70% of the global Bengal tiger population, representing about half of the world's total.

Asiatic Lion: Historically found across southwest Asia to eastern India, the entire population of the Asiatic lion, which is 10-20% smaller than its African relatives and has a larger tail tuft and a distinct belly fold, is now restricted to the Gir National Park and its surroundings in Gujarat.

Asian Elephant: Habitat loss, conflicts with humans, and poaching have endangered the Asian elephant, Asia's largest land mammal, which plays a culturally significant role and is essential for maintaining forest and grassland ecosystems in India where it was once widespread.

Red Panda: The critically endangered Red Panda, recognized by its adorable face and bushy tail, inhabits Singalila National Park in West Bengal.

Nilgiri Tahr: Wildlife poaching and habitat loss have confined the endangered Nilgiri Tahr, a mountain goat species with only about 2,500-3,000 animals remaining, to less than 10% of its former range in Kerala's Eravikulam National Park within the Western Ghats, where they are expert cliff climbers.

Indian Bison (Gaur): Wildlife poaching for meat, horns, and medicinal products, along with shrinking habitats and food scarcity from grassland destruction, severely threaten the Indian bison, the largest and tallest wild cattle species native to South and Southeast Asia.