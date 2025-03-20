National Emblem 'Misuse': Orissa High Court Seeks Centre's Response After PIL Flags Misrepresentation Of National Emblem

Cuttack: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Orissa High Court, seeking action against alleged misrepresentation and lack of respect for the national emblem. The petitioner, representing the Elon Trust of Ganjam, mentioned in the PIL that the national emblem (Ashoka Stambh) has been misused many times, with the inscription 'Satyamev Jayate' found missing on several occasions.

Acting on the PIL, the HC bench comprising Chief Justice of the High Court Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice Mrigang Shekhar Sahu directed the Central Government to file a detailed response in this regard. The court has fixed March 26 as the next date of hearing.

The petitioner claimed, "The national emblem should have 'Satyamev Jayate' written under the Ashoka Pillar. However, on many occasions, 'Satyamev Jayate' was not visible under the Ashoka Pillar. Similarly, the Ashoka Pillar is not always displayed correctly, which is considered disrespectful to the national emblem."

The petitioner argued that such incidents should be taken seriously, and appropriate action should be taken at the government level. "Due to indifference attitude of the government, misuse of national emblem has been evident from time to time," the petitioner alleged.

Moreover, a mistake was pointed out in Odisha's tableau, which won the First Prize in 2024.

As per reports, Union Ministry of Education, State Schools, Public Education Department, and others have been made parties in this case.

In the PIL filed by Elon Trust of Ganjam, it has been stated that on January 26, 1950, the Ashoka Stambh was declared as the national emblem of India. While the Ashoka Pillar features a lion at the top, 'Satyameva Jayate', a verse which comes from the Mundaka Upanishad, is inscribed below it in Devanagari script. However, the petitioner claimed that in many places, the national emblem is either absent or not represented correctly. Further, the petitioner has alleged that numerous instances of misrepresentation has been found. In the PIL, the petitioner also requested inclusion of national emblem in school curriculum and create public awareness in this regard to showcase its historical significance.

While the High Court has accepted the PIL, the Central Government has submitted a preliminary reply on the matter. However, a detailed response regarding the steps being taken by the Central Government will be filed soon, informed Deputy Solicitor General Prasanna Kumar Padhi to the High Court.

The Central Government is likely to submit the reply before March 26, when the next hearing is scheduled.

