National Cooperative Week 2024: Role Of Cooperatives In Building 'Viksit Bharat'

All India Cooperative Week is organized every year in the country from 14 to 20 November. Its 71st edition is being organized in the year 2024 and the theme of 71st All India Cooperative Week is “Role of Cooperatives in Building Viksit Bharat”. All India Cooperative Week was first observed in 1953 in India. Currently, India has become the largest cooperative movement in the world.

A cooperative society is an organization owned and run by the people and for the people using its goods and services. As the name suggests, the people or members of the organization work in cooperation to pool resources for their common benefit and progress. The National Cooperative Union of India, an apex organisation of the cooperative movement, will be organising this event.

Evolution of co-operatives in India

The Cooperatives were first started in Europe to serve the credit-starved people in Europe as a self-reliant, self-managed people’s movement with no role for the Government.

British India replicated the Raiffeisen-type cooperative movement in India to mitigate the miseries of poor farmers, particularly harassment by moneylenders.

The first credit cooperative society was formed in Banking in the year 1903 with the support of the Government of Bengal. It was registered under the Friendly Societies Act of the British Government.

Cooperative Credit Societies Act of India was enacted on 25th March 1904.

Cooperation became a State subject in 1919. In 1951, 501 Central Cooperative Unions were renamed as Central Cooperative Banks.

Land Mortgage Cooperative Banks were established in 1938 to provide loans initially for debt relief and land improvement.

Cooperatives have played an important role in the liberation and development of our country.

The word Cooperative has become synonymous with the dedicated and efficient management of the rural credit system.

Reserve Bank of India started refinancing cooperatives for Seasonal Agricultural Operations in 1939.

In 1948, the Reserve Bank started refinancing State Cooperative Banks to meet the credit needs of Central Cooperative Banks and through them the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies.

Only 3% of rural families availed of farm credit in 1951.

In 1954, the All India Rural Credit Survey Committee recommended strengthening DCC Banks and PACS with State partnership and patronage to solve the farmers’ woes.

Registrar of Cooperative Societies became the custodian of Cooperatives from 1962 with the enactment of respective State Acts.

Reserve Bank introduced Seasonality and Scale of Finance for crop loans and provided for conversion, replacement and rescheduling meant to tide over crop loss due to calamities.

The Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies became multi-purpose.

The reorganization of PACS into viable units, FSCS, and LAMPS started under the action programme of RBI in 1964.

The finding of the All India Rural Credit Review Committee that coverage of cooperatives is limited to hardly 30% of farmers led to nationalization of Banks. However, Cooperatives have played a key role in meeting the credit needs of weaker sections of farmers.

The establishment of Regional Rural Banks in 1975 has not reduced the problems of rural credit as they reached only 6% of the farmers.

Cooperatives have contributed their part in the implementation of the 20-point programme and Integrated Rural Development Programme.

Though the Cooperatives were lagging in rural credit till 1991, they regained their prime place with a 62% share in rural crop loans between 1991 and 2001.

Cooperatives and Rural Development

India’s rural economy is still largely dependent on agriculture and allied sectors, where cooperatives have a transformative impact. Agricultural cooperatives, for instance, handle approximately 36% of the country's total agricultural credit distribution and play a significant role in the procurement and distribution of essential goods.

They are responsible for procuring around 40% of India’s total sugarcane, with sugar cooperatives contributing about 45% to the country’s sugar production. The dairy sector is another remarkable success story of cooperatives in rural India. These cooperatives empower rural families, particularly women, by providing them with a stable income source.

The success of dairy cooperatives has not only improved livelihoods but also contributed to India becoming the largest milk producer globally, with an annual production of over 220 million metric tonnes. In addition to agriculture and dairy, cooperatives are playing a leading role in fisheries, rural credit, housing, and textiles, which provide critical employment opportunities.

Success of Cooperatives in India

Indian Farmer Fertiliser Cooperative Limited:- Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) is one of the largest cooperatives in the world and the world’s biggest fertiliser cooperative. Its vast network reached more the 5.5 crore farmers across all corners of India and the world.

AMUL:- Amul was founded in 1946 as Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited (KDCMPUL) in a village called Anand to get rid of middlemen and their exploitative trade practices. Presently, Amul is India’s largest food product marketing organization with an annual turnover of Rs. 38,542 crore (US$ 5.1 billion).

Sittilingi Organic Farmers Association (SOFA):-Sittilingi Organic Farmers Association (SOFA) was formed in 2004 with four tribal farmers which grew to 57 in 2008. SOFA registered as a cooperative society in 2008 with objectives to train tribal farmers in organic farming and to help them market their crops

Kerala Dinesh Beedi workers’ Central Co-op society:-One of the large industrial Co-operative Societies in India, established in 1969 and located in Kannur, a small city in the Malabar region of Kerala. The period from 1969 to 1990 was the golden age of KDB. During this period, it grew to a major and model cooperative venture, employing nearly 42,000 workers. Unlike the private sector beedi workers elsewhere in India, who are among the most exploited of workers, the employees of KDB received superior wages and working conditions.

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF):-The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is the largest Cooperative Dairy Federation in South India, owned and managed by milk producers of Karnataka State. KMF has over 2.25 million milk producers in over 12334 Dairy Cooperative Societies at the village level, functioning under 13 District Cooperative Milk Unions in Karnataka State. The mission of the Federation is to usher rural prosperity through dairy development.

NABARD (The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development):-NABARD provides refinance to state cooperative banks, regional rural banks, and other rural financial Institutions. It also provides long-term loans to any Institutions approved by the central government, for agricultural finance. NABARD estimates that rural cooperatives account for nearly 20% of the total credit disbursed in rural areas, significantly boosting financial inclusion and entrepreneurship.

Cooperatives are known for helping their stakeholders such as their members, suppliers, consumers and workers. Further, as cooperatives play a key role in rural India, their success has also led to improvement in the standard of life of many villagers. Thus, it is evident that the success of cooperatives in India is also contributing to the growth and development of the Indian economy.