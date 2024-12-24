ETV Bharat / bharat

National Consumer Day 2024: Empowering Consumers, Ensuring Rights

Hyderabad: National Consumer Day is observed every year on 24th December to create awareness about the rights of consumers. The day commemorates the passing of the Consumer Protection Act in 1986.

This year's theme for the day is “Virtual Hearings & Digital Access to Consumer Justice.” Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi will deliver the inaugural address and launch key initiatives on National Consumer Day in New Delhi. These include the 'Jago Grahak Jago App,' 'Jagriti App,' and 'Jagriti Dashboard.'

Historical Significance

National Consumer Day was celebrated for the first time in India in the year 2000. The Consumer Protection Act of 1986 marked a structural change in consumer rights in the country. The Consumer Protection Act of 1986 marks a structural change in consumer rights.

India's economy has changed tremendously throughout the years, greatly impacting how many Indians shop and travel. As a result, the consumer's tried-and-true habits have been altered, necessitating a revision and overhaul of the Consumer Protection Act. On August 6, 2019, parliament passed the amended Consumer Protection Bill, taking into account this dynamic and modern economy.

The Right to Information Act, which made India's governance procedures open to the public and had significant ramifications for consumer rights, is a supplement to the Consumer Protection Acts of 1986 and 2019. The rights to safety, information, freedom of choice, and consumer education are a few of these.

Consumer Rights in India

The Consumer Protection Act provides six fundamental rights to every consumer. These rights ensure that consumers are treated fairly and are able to make informed choices. Below are the key rights of consumers in India:

Right to Safety: It means the right to be protected against the marketing of goods and services, which are hazardous to life and property. The purchased goods and services availed should not only meet their immediate needs but also fulfil long-term interests. Before purchasing, consumers should insist on the quality of the products as well as on the guarantee of the products and services. They should preferably purchase quality-marked products such as ISI, AGMARK, etc.

Right to be Informed: This means the right to be informed about the quality, quantity, potency, purity, standard and price of goods so as to protect the consumer against unfair trade practices. Consumers should insist on getting all the information about the product or service before making a choice or a decision. This will enable him to act wisely and responsibly and also enable him to desist from falling prey to high-pressure selling techniques.

Right to Choose: This means the right to be assured, wherever possible of access to a variety of goods and services at competitive prices. In the case of monopolies, it means the right to be assured of satisfactory quality and service at a fair price. It also includes the right to basic goods and services. This is because the unrestricted right of the minority to choose can mean a denial for the majority of its fair share. This right can be better exercised in a competitive market where a variety of goods are available at competitive prices.

Right to be Heard: Means that consumer's interests will receive due consideration at appropriate forums. It also includes the right to be represented in various forums formed to consider the consumer's welfare. The Consumers should form non-political and non-commercial consumer organizations which can be given representation in various committees formed by the Government and other bodies in matters relating to consumers.