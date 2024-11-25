ETV Bharat / bharat

National Constitution Day: Promoting Constitutional Values among All Sections of People

New Delhi: National Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution. Indian Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, and coming into effect on January 26, 1950, serves as the foundational document that defines India’s democratic, secular, and egalitarian framework,the Ministry of Law and Justice stated.

IIM Bodh Gaya posted on social media X, “Constitution Day is celebrated every year on 26th November to mark the adoption of our constitution. Also known as Samvidhan Diwas, the day honours the wisdom of our founding fathers.”

Similarly, Legal Aid Centre LU wrote on X, “The Legal Aid Centre is thrilled to organize a Constitutional Law Quiz Competition on the occasion of National Constitution Day, celebrated on November 26th every year.”

History:

With an aim to promote constitutional values among people, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment announced on November 19, 2015, that the government would celebrate November 26 every year as Constitution Day. This observance serves as a reminder of the democratic principles that guide the nation, the ministry said.

Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman:

Humara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman campaign was launched On January 24 this year with aims to deepen citizens’ understanding of the Constitution. This yearlong campaign seeks to raise awareness about the significance of the Constitution, it said.