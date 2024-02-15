NCW Condemns 'Appalling' Situation in Sandeshkali, Sends Fact-Finding Team

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday (February 15) issued a scathing condemnation of the deplorable conditions witnessed in Sandeshkali, West Bengal, following a fact-finding mission conducted on February 12, this year.

This comes in the wake of the protests staged in Sandeshkhali by women alleging atrocities and sexual harassment by TMC leaders. Meanwhile, the BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the assembly demanding a statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sandeshkhali, which has witnessed protests over alleged atrocities on locals by TMC leaders.

According to the statement issued by the Women's Commission on Thursday, a team from the NCW visited Sandeshkali to assess the actions taken by local authorities in response to reports of egregious violence and intimidation against women in the region. The team's findings revealed a distressing pattern of negligence and complicity on the part of the Bengal government and law enforcement officials.

Delina Khongdup, a member of the NCW, expressed profound dismay at the attitude displayed by local police authorities during their visit to Sandeshkali. The Director-General of Police (DGP) reportedly refused to cooperate with the NCW, and the Superintendent of Police (SP) failed to provide any form of escort or assistance to the team, according to the women's commission.

The NCW said that the disturbing testimonies gathered from women in the village painted a harrowing picture of widespread fear and systematic abuse. Victims recounted instances of physical and sexual violence perpetrated by both police officers and members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Women who dared to speak out against such atrocities faced immediate retaliation, including property confiscation, arbitrary arrests of male family members, and further acts of brutality, it said. In a collective statement signed as "Sandeshkali Gramvasi," the women of the village detailed a litany of horrors they have endured, including harassment, torture, and flagrant violations of their dignity and rights.

“The gravity of the situation was underscored by an alarming incident wherein an NCW committee member recorded a woman's testimony, only to have the recording deleted as the victim begged for her safety. This situation is alarming in West Bengal. Such brazen acts of intimidation and censorship demand urgent intervention,” NCW said.

The NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma is scheduled to visit SandeshKali in the coming few days to talk to the police and the victims and to ensure the lives and liberties of women are safeguarded in West Bengal.

As informed by NCW, the West Bengal Police has failed in its duty to protect the most vulnerable members of society, necessitating immediate and concerted action at the highest levels of government. The NCW reiterated that it stands in solidarity with the women of Sandeshkali and pledges to pursue every available avenue to ensure justice and accountability for the atrocities they have endured.

