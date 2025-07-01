ETV Bharat / bharat

National Chartered Accountants Day 2025: Honouring CA's Role In India's Economic Growth

Hyderabad: National Chartered Accountants Day, or CA Day, is a yearly celebration on July 1 to honour the founding of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in 1949. This day is very important for the accounting and finance community in India because it recognises the vital role chartered accountants have in the country's economy and finance.

This year marks the 76th anniversary of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which is the main authority for accounting and financial auditing in India. It is one of the oldest and most respected financial organisations in the country.

History:

Before ICAI was formed, the British Government handled accounts under the Indian Companies Act. In 1930, it was decided that the Government of India would keep a register called the Register of Accountants. Anyone listed in this register was known as a Registered Accountant.

However, without proper rules, accountancy was mostly unregulated. To address this, an expert committee was set up in 1948 to look into the issue. This committee suggested creating a separate organisation to oversee accountants. In 1949, the Government of India agreed and passed the Chartered Accountants Act.

The ICAI was started on July 1, 1949, when the parliament approved The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, to grow the Chartered Accountants profession. Before ICAI was created, accounting in the country was not regulated. ICAI set up rules for education and professional behaviour for Chartered Accountants across the country.

About ICAI:

The ICAI is a regulatory body created by an Act of Parliament to oversee and develop the Chartered Accountants profession in India. ICAI is managed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and is the largest group of Chartered Accountants in the world, providing valuable service to the Indian economy.

Over the years, ICAI has gained recognition as a top accounting body globally for maintaining high technical and ethical standards and for its strong education and examination practices. Since 1949, the profession has seen significant growth in both members and students.

Importance in India's Economy:

Chartered accountants (CAs) have a big impact on India's economy that goes beyond just helping individual businesses. Their contributions are important and varied:

