ETV Bharat / bharat

National Cancer Awareness Day Creates Public Awareness on Early Detection, Prevention and Treatment

New Delhi: Observed annually on November 7, the National Cancer Awareness Day aims to create public awareness about early detection, prevention, and treatment of cancer. Various healthcare organisations, government agencies, and other stakeholders organise awareness campaigns, seminars to mark National Cancer Awareness Day and work towards reducing the burden of cancer nationwide.

History & Significance

The National Cancer Awareness Day was first announced by the former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in September 2014. And since then, the day has been celebrated focusing on the early detection and cure of cancer.

On this day, health departments both at the centre and States, various healthcare organisations, government agencies collaborate to organise awareness campaigns, seminars, and street plays to raise awareness towards reducing the burden of cancer nationwide. It also highlights early detection and treatment of cancer.

What Is Cancer & Its Cause

Cancer is a large group of diseases that can start in almost any organ or tissue of the body when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably, go beyond their usual boundaries to invade adjoining parts of the body and/or spread to other organs. The latter process is called metastasizing and is a major cause of death from cancer. A neoplasm and malignant tumours are other common names for cancer. Lifestyle also plays a major role in the development of cancer.

“The cancer burden continues to grow globally, exerting tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on individuals, families, communities and health systems. Many health systems in low- and middle-income countries are least prepared to manage this burden, and large numbers of cancer patients globally do not have access to timely quality diagnosis and treatment. In countries where health systems are strong, survival rates of many types of cancers are improving thanks to accessible early detection, quality treatment and survivorship care,” the world health watchdog observed.

Global Data On Cancer

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. In 2022, there were an estimated 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths. The estimated number of people who were alive within 5 years following a cancer diagnosis was 53.5 million. About 1 in 5 people develop cancer in their lifetime, approximately 1 in 9 men and 1 in 12 women die from the disease.

Types Of Cancer

There are several types of cancer. Lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach and liver cancer are the most common types of cancer in men, while breast, colorectal, lung, cervical and thyroid cancer are the most common among women.

As per data provided by World Health Organization (WHO)’s cancer agency, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), lung cancer was the most commonly occurring cancer worldwide with 2.5 million new cases accounting for 12.4% of the total new cases in 2022. Female breast cancer ranked second (2.3 million cases, 11.6%), followed by colorectal cancer (1.9 million cases, 9.6%), prostate cancer (1.5 million cases, 7.3%), and stomach cancer (970 000 cases, 4.9%).

“Lung cancer was the leading cause of cancer death (1.8 million deaths, 18.7% of the total cancer deaths) followed by colorectal cancer (900 000 deaths, 9.3%), liver cancer (760 000 deaths, 7.8%), breast cancer (670 000 deaths, 6.9%) and stomach cancer (660 000 deaths, 6.8%). Lung cancer’s re-emergence as the most common cancer is likely related to persistent tobacco use in Asia,” the WHO said.