National Cadet Corps Day Celebrated To Mark Foundation Of NCC

New Delhi: National Cadet Corps (NCC) Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of November to mark the founding of NCC in 1948 and its legacy of shaping the youth with values of discipline, leadership and patriotism.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC), the largest uniformed youth organisation in the world, has a motto of Unity and Discipline.

Birth of NCC:

The recommendations of Kunzuru committee were placed before the Constituent Assembly (Legislature) on 13 March 1948. A draft Bill was sent to the Constituent Assembly (Legislative) on 19 March 1948, which evoked great interest and enthusiasm amongst all members. After due deliberations and amendments, the Bill was passed by the Assembly on 8 April 1948.

The Centre accepted the opinion of the Provincial Governments and the Standing Committee's recommendations for the formation of a Cadet Corps which was to be named as “National Cadet Corps”, as recommended by the Kunzuru Committee. The Bill received the assent of the Governor General on 16 Apr 1948, and the National Cadet Corps came into being by an Act of the Parliament Act No. XXXI of 1948 designated ‘The National Cadet Corps Act 1948’. This Act with 13 clauses, prescribed the formation of the National Cadet Corps in India, the Ministry of Defence, NCC, states in its website.

NCC Motto:

The motto of the NCC is Unity and Discipline. The final decision for selection of “Unity and Discipline” as motto for the NCC was taken in the 12th Central Advisory Committee meeting held on October 12, 1980, as per NCC website.