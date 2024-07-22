National Broadcasting Day: History And Significance

Hyderabad: The broadcasting sector is a sunrise sector having huge potential to contribute towards the growth of the Indian economy. The industry is a vibrant, dynamic, and fast evolving sector that showcases India's technological expertise and rich cultural diversity. With the advent of digital revolution and advancements of technologies, the broadcasting sector has been phenomenal in attracting investments, fostering creativity and significantly elevating India’s image globally. The broadcasting sector is today the cultural ambassador of the country and has conferred a unique identity to India.

On July 23rd, India commemorates National Broadcasting Day to honor the profound influence of radio in our lives. This significant day marks the inception of India’s first-ever radio broadcast, known as “All India Radio (AIR).” To celebrate this occasion, All India Radio (AIR) organized a symposium in New Delhi focused on discussing the role of broadcasting in shaping a modern India and exploring new mediums of communication.

Today is National Broadcasting Day. On this day in 1927, the first ever radio broadcast in the country went on air from the Bombay Station under a private company, the Indian Broadcasting Company. On the 8th of June, 1936, the Indian State Broadcasting Service became All India Radio (AIR). The Central News Organisation (CNO) came into existence in August 1937. In the same year, AIR came under the Department of Communications and four years later came under the Department of Information and Broad.



National Broadcasting Day 2024 Theme

There is no specific theme on National Broadcasting Day 2024. But National Broadcasting Day 2024 celebrates the victory of India's broadcasting industry and recognizes the contributions of individuals who have contributed to its growth and success over the years. On this National Broadcasting Day 2024, different broadcasting channels and radio stations air special programs that showcase the history and evolution of the broadcasting industry in India. These events may involve interviews with prominent figures in the industry, panel discussions, and documentaries.



Significance of National Broadcasting Day

The meaning of National Broadcasting Day 2024 imprints the notable second when the nation’s very first radio station was made in 1927. On this day in 1927, the Indian Telecom Organization (IBC) made its most memorable transmission from Bombay. The IBC was a privately owned business, yet it was taken over by the public authority in 1930 and renamed All India Radio (AIR). National Broadcasting Day 2024 is an amazing chance to think about the significance of the right to speak freely of discourse and articulation and the force of mass correspondence in molding popular assessment and cultivating social and political change.

National Broadcasting Day History

National Broadcasting Day, celebrated on July 23rd, marks the inception of radio broadcasting in India. The history of this beautiful day dates back to 1927 when the Indian Broadcasting Company (IBC) made its first official broadcast from the Bombay Station.

This initial broadcast created a foundation for what would become an essential mode of communication in the country.

After the nationalisation of the Indian Broadcasting Company in 1930, All India Radio (AIR) was set up. AIR expanded the reach and influence of radio among the masses. AIR became an inseparable tool in India’s cultural and educational development, providing a platform for news, music and public service announcements.

Radio has played a crucial role throughout important moments in India’s history, including the independence movement and subsequent nation-building efforts, India’s lifting of the World Cup in 1983 and so on. National Broadcasting Day honours this rich legacy to celebrate the tremendous impact of radio broadcasting on Indian society and its consistent relevance in the digital age.

History of Radio Broadcast in India

Radio broadcasting in India began during the British era in 1923 under the Bombay Presidency Radio Club.

It was later acquired by the government and renamed All India Radio in 1936 and Akashwani in 1957.

Radio broadcasting in India began as a private venture in 1923 and 1924 when three radio clubs were established in Bombay, Calcutta, and Madras (now Chennai).

In 1927, the Indian Broadcasting Company (IBC) became a private entity and was authorized to broadcast two radio stations.

On March 1, 1930, the Indian Broadcasting Company (IBS) was liquidated, and the government took charge of broadcasting facilities.

On April 1, 1930, the Indian State Broadcasting Service (ISBS) was formed on an experimental basis for two years.

On June 8, 1936, the Indian State Broadcasting Service (ISBS) became All India Radio (AIR).

When India was declared independent, the country had six radio stations across Delhi, Calcutta, Bombay, Lucknow, Madras, and Tiruchirapalli.

30 years later, FM broadcasting in India began on July 23, 1977, in Chennai.

AIR’s home service comprises of 470 Broadcasting centres located across the country, covering nearly 92% of the country’s area and 99.19 % of the total population. Terrestrially, AIR originates programming in 23 languages and 179 dialects.

India's radio broadcast history goes back to the early 1920s.

During British rule, the first radio program was broadcast in July 1923 by the Radio Club of Mumbai. Four months later, Calcutta Radio Club also went on air.

The private Indian Broadcasting Company Ltd. (IBC) came into existence in July 1927, when it started functioning with two radio stations in Mumbai and Calcutta.

But just three years after its inauguration, IBC went into liquidation and the government took over its operations.

This laid the foundation for the Indian State Broadcasting Service, which took birth in April 1930.

But it is June 8, 1936, that is an important day in the history of radio broadcasting in India.

On this day, the Indian State Broadcasting Service was renamed All India Radio.

With over 415 radio stations in about 23 languages and 146 dialects, AIR is one of the largest radio broadcasters in the world.

It also has 99% population coverage and 18 FM channels.



Interesting Facts About National Broadcasting Day

Amitabh Bachchan’s Rejection: Indeed, even renowned entertainer Amitabh Bachchan was turned somewhere near All India Radio because of his voice, showing that achievement doesn’t generally come the simple way

Harmonium Ban (1940-1971):Somewhere in the range of 1940 and 1971, All India Radio didn’t permit the utilization of harmonium since they figured it couldn’t deal with the complicated Indian old style notes.

First Commercial on AIR (1967): In 1967, All India Radio played its first commercial, marking a big change in how things were broadcasted.

Doordarshan’s Start (September 15, 1959):The national broadcasting network, Doordarshan, started on September 15, 1959. Both Doordarshan and All India Radio used to cooperate until they isolated on April 1, 1976.



National Broadcasting Day Quotes

Harold Nicolson:The gift of broadcasting is, without question, the lowest human capacity to which any man could attain.

Radios will always be man’s most unique creation. Have a musical day on National Broadcasting Day.

Radio is the theatre of the mind; television is the theatre of the mindless.

Let us hope broadcasts become more sensible and sensitive towards society rather than TRP.

David Sarnoff :I regard radio broadcasting as a cleansing instrument for the mind, just as the bathtub is for the body.

Role of Radio in Different Times India

After the independence, when the green revolution started in India, Radio played a very crucial role in spreading the message of revolution.

Radio proved to be a very potent medium as it reached out to the masses in various entertaining forms like ‘Chaupal’, ‘Gaon Ghar’ etc. These programs helped the farmers to understand and adopt scientific and modern ways of farming for better productivity.

Radio also reached out to the soldiers who were away from their homes and shows like ‘Fauji bhaiyon ke liye’ proved to be very successful and are running till date. This is one of the reasons that Sri Narendra Modi Prime Minister of India conveys his messages through his ‘Mann ki Baat’on Radio once every month.

Radio is medium through which messages are broadcasted to a larger audience living in different locations. Radio always play a very important role in lives of public. The functions of Radio include information, education, entertainment, persuasion, providing a platform for debate and discussion, national integration and promotion of communal harmony. The growth of technology has made Radio available at different platform through different communication tools.

Radio always plays an important role in disaster management by educating the listeners about disasters; warning of hazards; gathering and transmitting information about affected areas; alerting the officials, relief NGOs and the public to specific needs; and facilitating discussions. Radio in recent years has helped sensitize listeners most effectively through forewarning and risk management. After the advent of FM Radio in urban areas, it became a very significant and liked medium for entertainment and information.

During Bihar’s flood, Radio has played the responsible role of disseminating authentic and verified information to the listeners emerging as a very credible medium. Community Radio has broadcast many programs which have helped the listeners in various ways. like where can one get shelter, information about relief camps, about food distribution, medical help, boat support etc. One of the most important roles that Radio has played is to spread authentic information in a time where rumors spread like wild fire.

Traditionally, Radio has played an important role by providing news and updates on disaster affected people and regions and thereby catalyzing relief and rescues operation. However, the role of Radio in identifying and serving people’s information needs through the relief, recovery and enhancing preparedness to cope during disaster has not been fully utilized.

With the growth and advances in technology, many old forms of communication have either suffered a setback or have been replaced by the newer and easier forms of communication. For example telegram has ceased to exist, hand written letters are hardly sent in a time where emailing and instant chatting options can be found in everyone’s smart phone. But Radio has stood the test of time. Not all medium can match the credibility and the ability to entertain.

Radio, including FM and community Radio, has proven to be an effective medium for communities to monitor warnings and listen to emergency announcements.