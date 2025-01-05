National Bird Day 2025 | Himalayan Quail Remains A Mystry Of Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Naveen Uniyal): The Himalayan quail, not spotted for over 150 years, turned into a mystery though the birdwatchers still hope against hope for its return from possible extinction. The winged creature was last spotted in the state of Uttarakhand.

12 Per Cent Species In Danger

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), 12 per cent of the cumulative bird species are on the Red List which translates to danger. However, efforts are being taken towards the conservation and protection of such vulnerable species. But some species continue to be shrouded in mystery over which researchers burn midnight's oil.

Mystery of Himalayan Quail

Himalayan Quail is a mystery to the world as it was last seen in 1876 in Mussoorie and Nainital of Uttarakhand. Due to its rarity, IUCN placed it on the list of critically endangered species as the world still yearns for its return.

Myriad Birds of Uttarakhand

About 11,000 bird species have been listed around the world of which about 1,360 species have been recorded in India, while 729 species have been identified in Uttarakhand. This means more than 50 per cent of the total bird species found across the country are in Uttarakhand, which shows a better environment for birds in the state. Uttarakhand is one of the few states in the country where hundreds of bird species have been recorded.

Samples in Museum

Scientific information about the Himalayan Quail remains inconclusive. It is believed that this bird is not extinct yet, but its population has dwindled and hence, this mysterious bird has been accorded the critically endangered tag. Surveys to trace the avian species have been conducted several times and samples of the bird have been minutely studied. Few remains of the elusive bird have been kept in museums to carry out further studies.

Bird Species on the Rise

New species of birds are still being discovered in Uttarakhand. In 2003, 623 species were identified which reached 729 species in the next 20 years. Ornithological studies and birdwatching activities have increased in the state in the last decade leading to the discovery of new avian species. BirdLife International said 101 bird species on the verge of extinction have been found in India. Many of these species are also present in Uttarakhand.

Elusive Himalayan Quail

It is rare to come across a Himalayan Quail as it prefers to stay in secrecy. Apart from this its habitat, being on the mountainous terrains, is also inaccessible to many birdwatchers which restricts the conduction of survey. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) and the country's well-known bird expert Dhananjay Mohan said the Himalayan Quail resides in grass or bushes in the Dhanghari Hill area, making it difficult to conduct studies and surveys.

Reasons Behind the Danger

Although ornithologists are unable to clearly understand the reason behind the threat to the Himalayan Quail in Uttarakhand which is relatively less polluted and suitable for avian species, it is believed that there are some reasons at play. Being a migratory bird, the Himalayan Quail may have migrated to some other location or encountered issues in its breeding area leading to its depleting numbers. The possibility of mass hunting in yesteryears plays a major role in their disappearance.