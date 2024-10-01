ETV Bharat / bharat

National Anti-Drug Addiction Day: Making India Free From Drug Abuse And Addiction

To tackle the issue of substance use, the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment formulated and implemented the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) ( ETV Bharat )

Mahatma Gandhi's quote against drug usage: The drink and the drug evil is in many respects infinitely worse than the evil caused by malaria and the like; for, whilst the latter only injure the body, the former saps both body and soul. Young India, (3-3-1927)

What is drug addiction? In simple terms, drug addiction is a complex condition in which a person becomes a slave to the drugs. It is characterized by a strong will to seek and use drugs, which is difficult to control. In most cases, the initial decision to take drugs is voluntary which is mostly for fun or out of curiosity.

Types of Drugs And Its Effects: Different types of drugs can cause addiction and their effect on the brain and body is different. Here are some of the common drugs and their effects:

Stimulant drugs such as cocaine and amphetamines show a greater impact on the release of excitatory neurotransmitters. These brain chemicals are known to keep you awake and can lead to drastic mood changes.

such as cocaine and amphetamines show a greater impact on the release of excitatory neurotransmitters. These brain chemicals are known to keep you awake and can lead to drastic mood changes. Depressant drugs like alcohol and heroin work by activating the inhibitory neurotransmitters. These drugs affect both mood and personality. So over time, you may need higher doses of the drug to produce the desired effect which explains your dependence on the drug.

like alcohol and heroin work by activating the inhibitory neurotransmitters. These drugs affect both mood and personality. So over time, you may need higher doses of the drug to produce the desired effect which explains your dependence on the drug. Hallucinogenic drugs such as LSD and magic mushrooms are the ones which impact the brain areas that control perception and thought processes. They alter the mechanism through which messages are received and interpreted.

such as LSD and magic mushrooms are the ones which impact the brain areas that control perception and thought processes. They alter the mechanism through which messages are received and interpreted. Dual-action drugs have a complex action mechanism. These drugs are known to make a person happy and increase their feelings of empathy by acting as a stimulant.

Some of the common physical and mental effects of drug addiction are drug addicts: