National Anti-Drug Addiction Day: Making India Free From Drug Abuse And Addiction

Mahatma Gandhi's quote against drug usage: The drink and the drug evil is in many respects infinitely worse than the evil caused by malaria and the like; for, whilst the latter only injure the body, the former saps both body and soul. Young India, (3-3-1927)
What is drug addiction? In simple terms, drug addiction is a complex condition in which a person becomes a slave to the drugs. It is characterized by a strong will to seek and use drugs, which is difficult to control. In most cases, the initial decision to take drugs is voluntary which is mostly for fun or out of curiosity.
Types of Drugs And Its Effects: Different types of drugs can cause addiction and their effect on the brain and body is different. Here are some of the common drugs and their effects:
- Stimulant drugs such as cocaine and amphetamines show a greater impact on the release of excitatory neurotransmitters. These brain chemicals are known to keep you awake and can lead to drastic mood changes.
- Depressant drugs like alcohol and heroin work by activating the inhibitory neurotransmitters. These drugs affect both mood and personality. So over time, you may need higher doses of the drug to produce the desired effect which explains your dependence on the drug.
- Hallucinogenic drugs such as LSD and magic mushrooms are the ones which impact the brain areas that control perception and thought processes. They alter the mechanism through which messages are received and interpreted.
- Dual-action drugs have a complex action mechanism. These drugs are known to make a person happy and increase their feelings of empathy by acting as a stimulant.
Some of the common physical and mental effects of drug addiction are drug addicts:
- Find it difficult to walk and balance
- Experience problems with memory
- Suffer from anxiety and depression
- Have trouble sleeping
- At risk of heart disease, liver disease, and other health problems
- Tend to have poor immunity due to drug overdose
- Experience sudden weight loss or weight gain
- Face problems with fertility and reproduction
- Suffer from high blood pressure and cholesterol level
Psychological and social changes include:
- Loss of interest
- Poor performance at work
- Personality changes
- Aggressive behaviour
- Prefer staying alone
- Tend to beg, borrow and steal
- May engage in anti-social activities
Some of the most popular treatment methods across India include:
- Pharmacotherapy
- 12-step program – Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous etc.
- Evidence-based programs
- Psychotherapy – Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance Commitment Therapy (ACT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Interpersonal Therapy
- Group Therapy
- Holistic programs
- Community model
Along with this, most rehabs also use:
- Family therapy
- Massage therapy
- Experiential therapies
- Yoga
- Meditation and mindfulness
- Psychoeducation
Effective strategies to prevent drug abuse:
- Parental Involvement– The role of parents is important in preventing drug abuse in their children. They must encourage honest communication and discussion, practice active listening, set clear expectations and rules and be vigilant about their kids’ activities, behaviour, and friends.
- Healthy Balanced Life– Individuals can be motivated and assisted to switch to a balanced diet coupled with regular exercise to prevent drug addiction.
- Awareness & Education– Drug education programs should be a part of the curriculum in schools and colleges.
- Positive Peer Relationships– Educational institutions can collaborate with parents and peers to organise activities to encourage healthy family ties and promote peer bonding.
- Community Support– Communities should provide support services like counselling services, youth centres, and mentoring programs
- Addressing Underlying Factors– Drug abuse is often triggered by unaddressed underlying issues like mental trauma and mental health conditions arising from dysfunctional families and disparities in society.
- Policy & Laws– Strict laws and policies must be enforced regarding the availability of drugs. Further severe penalties should be imposed on those selling drugs, especially to minors.
What can you do on National Anti-Drug Addiction Day?:
- Educate yourself: The first step to spreading awareness and educating others is educating yourself. Read up more about common misconceptions about substance use and addiction. Understand what happens to the body and brain due to these substances. You can do this by reading books and blogs, listening to podcasts or even watching a documentary or a movie.
- Educate your children/family: The next step is to share this information with your loved ones. If you have young children, explain this problem to them in an age-appropriate way.
- Check-in with yourself: If you consume substances, just check in with yourself. Even if you do consume alcohol or other substances, keep track and maintain a journal. Ask yourself if it is affecting your health family or work in any way. You can also check in with your doctor to get a health check-up. They can also advise you on healthy consumption.
- Show support to others: If you know someone who might be suffering from a substance use disorder, show your support to them. Let them know you are there for them if they need help.
- Share information on social media: Social media is a great tool to reach out to a larger audience. You can let people in your circle know that you care about this issue. You can also share some facts or bust some myths. But make sure that you do your research well beforehand.
- Volunteer with a local rehab to organise awareness drives: If you have any rehab centres in your locality, you can inquire if they are conducting any programs for this day. You can offer to volunteer and help them conduct these.
- Encourage your workplace to have seminars on this issue: You can speak to your employer about this. Give them a suggestion that it would be a good idea to address this issue. You can also make it fun by having games like guessing myths and facts.
Suicide and Drug Abuse:
- Deaths by suicide attributed to drug abuse and alcohol addiction breached the 10,000 mark for the first time in 2021, with more than one such death reported every hour on average.
- Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala - account for more than 78% of these cases.
- The government began classifying such deaths in 1995 when there were 745 suicides due to addiction. Since 2016, there has been a significant rise in addiction-driven suicides, with each year adding at least 1,000 more cases.
- Among different age groups, the incidence of suicides from drug abuse and alcohol use is highest in the age group between 30 and 45, followed by 18–30 years.
- More than 97 per cent of such suicides reported in 2021 were among males.
National Action Plans for Drug Demand Reduction
To tackle the issue of substance use, the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment formulated and implemented the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR), a centrally sponsored scheme under which financial assistance is provided to:
- 342 Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCAs) that provide in-patient treatment to drug users along with counselling, detoxification/de-addiction, aftercare and re-integration into the social mainstream.
- 47 Community-based Peer-led Intervention (CPLI) programmes work with children below 18 to create awareness against drugs and teach life skills.
- 74 Outreach and Drop-In Centres (ODICs) which provide safe and secure space with the provision of screening, assessment and counselling and thereafter provide referral and linkage to treatment and rehabilitation services.
- 83 Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) in Government Hospitals.
- 53 District De-Addiction Centres (DDACs) which provide all three facilities provided by IRCA, ODIC & CPLI under one roof.