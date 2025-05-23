Nation Pays Tribute To CoBRA Commando Mehul Solanki, Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter

Raipur: Rich tributes were paid to CoBRA commando Mehul Solanki, who was killed during a major encounter with Naxalites in the Abujhmad forests of Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Wednesday (May 21). At least 27 hardcore Naxals, including top CPI (Maoist) leader Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, were eliminated during the operation.

A native of Bhavnagar, Gujarat, Solanki received full state honours during his last rites, with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma personally attending the funeral of the fallen hero. In an emotional and symbolic gratitude for Solanki’s supreme sacrifice, both leaders shouldered his mortal remains.

“Met the family of the martyred soldier and expressed condolences. His martyrdom will not go in vain,” the CM wrote on X in Hindi. “Our government is fully committed to establishing peace and prosperity in the Bastar division. This campaign to eliminate Naxalites will continue. By March 2026, this scourge of Naxalism will be eradicated from the state. Jai Hind! Jai Bastar!”

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sai said, “He (Solanki) displayed indomitable courage. We salute his martyrdom. We pray to God to rest his soul in peace and give strength to his bereaved family to bear the grief.”

“Solanki ji’s martyrdom will not go in vain. He has sacrificed his life in the service of the nation. Peace will definitely be established in the Bastar region,” he said.

The wreath-laying ceremony for the martyred jawan was held at the 4th battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force in the Mana area here. It was attended by officials, security personnel, and locals, many of whom were moved to tears.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his condolences, calling Solanki’s sacrifice “a testament to India’s unyielding fight against Maoist extremism”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the operation’s success and the courage of all the security personnel involved. “Proud of our forces for this remarkable success. Our government is committed to eliminating the menace of Maoism and ensuring a life of peace and progress for our people,” PM Modi said in a post on X.