Nation Is Not 'Bipolar': KTR Slams Congress Amid Criticism Over Decision To Abstain From VP Polls
'Either you are with us or else you're with them' claim is a silly argument posturing as if the nation is bipolar, said KTR.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 10:23 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday came down heavily on Congress after its criticism over the party's decision to abstain from the crucial Vice Presidential election being held today. Responding to senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, KTR suggested the grand old party to "focus on own failures" and not throw "tantrums".
After BRS and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) decided to abstain from the Vice Presidential election on Tuesday (September 9), Congress criticised the decision saying it will indirectly benefit the NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan. On the other hand, Jairam Ramesh pointed out that BJP's supporters are no longer standing with it. hinting at "the shape of things to come". He commented, "Two parties who have stood with the BJP staunchly over the past decade in Parliament have decided to abstain in the Vice Presidential election tomorrow. The shape of things to come?"
In response, KTR slammed Congress and said, "Jairam Ji, this sense of entitlement and arrogance is what made Congress fail in contemporary politics."
— KTR (@KTRBRS) September 9, 2025
We are neither B-team of Congress or BJP
He further clarified that BRS is neither B-team of Congress or BJP but rather the A-team of the people of Telangana. "The claim - 'Either you are with us or else you are with them' is a silly argument posturing as if the nation is bipolar. We are neither B-team of Congress or BJP. We are the A-team of Telangana people," KTR said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The BRS leader further suggested Jairam, "Please focus on your own failures and spare us the tantrums."
Meanwhile, Jairam took to social media expressing concerns over the "uncharacteristic" silence of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, whose mid-term resignation necessitated this election. "For 50 days now, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar has maintained an uncharacteristic silence. Today as the election for his successor gets underway, the nation continues to wait for him to speak out after his unprecedented and unexpected resignation as VP following the expression of his concerns on the deep neglect of farmers by the Modi Govt, on the dangers posed by 'ahankar' of those in power, etc," Jairam said.
