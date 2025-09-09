ETV Bharat / bharat

Nation Is Not 'Bipolar': KTR Slams Congress Amid Criticism Over Decision To Abstain From VP Polls

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday came down heavily on Congress after its criticism over the party's decision to abstain from the crucial Vice Presidential election being held today. Responding to senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, KTR suggested the grand old party to "focus on own failures" and not throw "tantrums".

After BRS and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) decided to abstain from the Vice Presidential election on Tuesday (September 9), Congress criticised the decision saying it will indirectly benefit the NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan. On the other hand, Jairam Ramesh pointed out that BJP's supporters are no longer standing with it. hinting at "the shape of things to come". He commented, "Two parties who have stood with the BJP staunchly over the past decade in Parliament have decided to abstain in the Vice Presidential election tomorrow. The shape of things to come?"

In response, KTR slammed Congress and said, "Jairam Ji, this sense of entitlement and arrogance is what made Congress fail in contemporary politics."