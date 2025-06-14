Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan: Over 15 Crore Indians Sensitised In Fight Against Drug Abuse

By Santu Das
New Delhi: Drug addiction is a concern across the country as it is posing serious challenges for individuals, families and society as a whole. It particularly impacts the youth, resulting in severe repercussions, including rising crime rates, strained interpersonal relationships and a broader impact on societal well-being.
Drug addiction or substance use disorders are a significant public health concern, closely connected with psychological distress, prejudice, stigmatisation, and community instability. Taking note of the critical challenge of substance abuse, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment launched the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan on August 15, 2020. The campaign is a major initiative being carried out under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction.
The main objective of the campaign is to contribute to national development and social well-being through a healthy, disciplined and drug-free youth population. Over the years, it has developed into a powerful movement across the country as it has been mobilising communities and engaging all stakeholders to fight the menace of substance abuse.
The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan's mobile application collects and monitors ground-level data. Primary counselling and immediate referral services are provided through the National toll-free Helpline No. 14446. More than 15.58 crore people have been sensitised through grassroots outreach. Of these, include 5.20 crore youth and 3.30 crore women, as per the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Over 27.76 lakh individuals have been treated. In addition to that, more than 730 free centres and over 10,000 master volunteers trained to support de-addiction efforts, it said. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jyoti Mathur, a child rights expert, while referring to Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, said it is a crucial initiative needed to address the pressing public health issue of substance use.
"A study by AIIMS indicates that about 5.7 crore individuals require urgent help for alcohol-related disorders, with opioids and cannabis also posing significant challenges. Given the scale of the challenge, the Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan should be seen as a timely response to counter the social, economic and health-related costs associated with substance abuse in India," she said.
Pointing out towards challenges, the child rights expert said, "One of the biggest challenges is the abuse of accurate and comprehensive data on substance abuse among vulnerable communities, particularly children. So far, the efforts have been fragmented, which has disproportionately impacted the efficiency of such measures."
She asserted that all the government agencies at both the central and state levels, including health, social justice, law, and education, should come together for a collaborative effort against this menace.
"What is not to be missed is the shortage of equipped de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, functioning with a scientifically accepted approach, especially at the district and tehsil levels," Mathur said.
She said schools are the foremost and primary sites for universal prevention programmes, integrating education and life skills training into curricula and added that this has likely contributed to better-informed decision-making among adolescents, potentially reducing initiation rates of substance use.
The child rights expert said, "The Supreme Court, in its 2014 judgment, directed the Union Government to formulate and implement a comprehensive national plan addressing issues of identification, investigation, recovery, counselling, and rehabilitation of children involved in substance abuse. The judgment emphasised the importance of explicitly integrating substance abuse prevention and awareness into school curricula. It stressed that sensitisation should be age-appropriate, which can help children resist peer pressure, understand the dangers of drug abuse."
The Ministry needs to establish a real-time monitoring and reporting system to study substance abuse patterns among different vulnerable communities. Increase the number of Integrated Rehabilitation Centres (IRCAs) at district and sub-district levels, particularly in rural and remote areas, and regions with high prevalence of drug abuse,'' she said.
Mathur also emphasised regular workshops on the harmful effects of substance abuse, provisions of law dealing with narcotics, public discussions, and campaigns to demystify myths surrounding addiction.
