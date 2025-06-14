ETV Bharat / bharat

Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan: Over 15 Crore Indians Sensitised In Fight Against Drug Abuse

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Drug addiction is a concern across the country as it is posing serious challenges for individuals, families and society as a whole. It particularly impacts the youth, resulting in severe repercussions, including rising crime rates, strained interpersonal relationships and a broader impact on societal well-being.

Drug addiction or substance use disorders are a significant public health concern, closely connected with psychological distress, prejudice, stigmatisation, and community instability. Taking note of the critical challenge of substance abuse, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment launched the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan on August 15, 2020. The campaign is a major initiative being carried out under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction.

The main objective of the campaign is to contribute to national development and social well-being through a healthy, disciplined and drug-free youth population. Over the years, it has developed into a powerful movement across the country as it has been mobilising communities and engaging all stakeholders to fight the menace of substance abuse.

The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan's mobile application collects and monitors ground-level data. Primary counselling and immediate referral services are provided through the National toll-free Helpline No. 14446. More than 15.58 crore people have been sensitised through grassroots outreach. Of these, include 5.20 crore youth and 3.30 crore women, as per the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Over 27.76 lakh individuals have been treated. In addition to that, more than 730 free centres and over 10,000 master volunteers trained to support de-addiction efforts, it said. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jyoti Mathur, a child rights expert, while referring to Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, said it is a crucial initiative needed to address the pressing public health issue of substance use.

"A study by AIIMS indicates that about 5.7 crore individuals require urgent help for alcohol-related disorders, with opioids and cannabis also posing significant challenges. Given the scale of the challenge, the Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan should be seen as a timely response to counter the social, economic and health-related costs associated with substance abuse in India," she said.

Pointing out towards challenges, the child rights expert said, "One of the biggest challenges is the abuse of accurate and comprehensive data on substance abuse among vulnerable communities, particularly children. So far, the efforts have been fragmented, which has disproportionately impacted the efficiency of such measures."