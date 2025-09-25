Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Emerges As Mass Movement Against Drug Abuse In India
The NMBA campaign has reached over 20.63 crore people, rehabilitated 27.75 lakh individuals, and promotes a nationwide drug-free movement since 2020
Published : September 25, 2025 at 2:38 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) has played a pivotal role in India's battle against drug abuse, impacting more than 20.63 crore individuals, officials data shows.
The campaign being implemented by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has treated and rehabilitated over 27.75 lakh people across the country.
In order to address the problem of substance abuse and to realize the vision of a drug-free India, the NMBA was launched by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment across India on August 15, 2020.
The primary aim of the campaign is to foster national development and enhance social well-being by promoting a healthy, disciplined, and drug-free youth population. Over the time, it has evolved into a significant movement nationwide, mobilizing communities and involving all stakeholders in the battle against substance abuse.
The NMBA mobile application gathers and tracks data at the grassroots level. Essential counselling and prompt referral services are available through the national toll-free Helpline No. 14446.
According to latest data of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, a total of 20,63,51,736 people have been reached through the NMBA. Out of these include, 6,29,91,431 youth and 4,14,29, 794 women.
More than 5,71,973 educational institutions have been covered across the country through this campaign, it said.
As per the data of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, over 27,75,807 persons have been treated and rehabilitated through the NMBA since its inception.
The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment supported de-addiction and rehabilitation centers providing free treatment across the country is more than 755, it said.
Notably, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Wednesday announced the launch of a three-tier national competition under the NMBA to commemorate its 5th anniversary, starting from Thursday. It is aimed at fostering a drug-free India, while engaging youth, students, and community members in raising awareness about the ill effects of substance abuse.
The competition will culminate in a high-level event at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has called upon youth, students, and volunteers across India to participate in this transformative initiative. The online quiz will commence on September 25, on the MyGov platform.
Citizens are encouraged to visit the MyGov website to register and join the movement for a Nasha Mukt Bharat, it appealed.
Shagun Kashyap, who has been working as domestic help, lauded the Central government for its proactive initiative to fight against the drug menace.
"Initiative like NMBA is a major step in the direction towards making the society free from drug abuse. Drug abuse is a major problem in our society, especially our youth is affected. So, everyone should provide helping hands to government to fight against drug abuse," she said.
She added, "It is the collective responsibility of every individual to make the society drug free."
The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment serves as the primary ministry for drug demand reduction in the country. Through its initiatives, it coordinates, implements, and monitors various programs such as prevention, assessment of the problem's extent, treatment and rehabilitation of users, aftercare and follow-up, as well as the dissemination of information to the public and the promotion of awareness within the community.
Read More