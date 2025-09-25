ETV Bharat / bharat

Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Emerges As Mass Movement Against Drug Abuse In India

Chennai: Queen Mary College students hold posters as they participate in the state-level mass pledge event for a ‘Drug-Free Tamil Nadu,’ to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and urging society to unite against narcotics, in Chennai ( IANS )

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) has played a pivotal role in India's battle against drug abuse, impacting more than 20.63 crore individuals, officials data shows.

The campaign being implemented by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has treated and rehabilitated over 27.75 lakh people across the country.

In order to address the problem of substance abuse and to realize the vision of a drug-free India, the NMBA was launched by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment across India on August 15, 2020.

The primary aim of the campaign is to foster national development and enhance social well-being by promoting a healthy, disciplined, and drug-free youth population. Over the time, it has evolved into a significant movement nationwide, mobilizing communities and involving all stakeholders in the battle against substance abuse.

The NMBA mobile application gathers and tracks data at the grassroots level. Essential counselling and prompt referral services are available through the national toll-free Helpline No. 14446.

According to latest data of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, a total of 20,63,51,736 people have been reached through the NMBA. Out of these include, 6,29,91,431 youth and 4,14,29, 794 women.

More than 5,71,973 educational institutions have been covered across the country through this campaign, it said.

As per the data of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, over 27,75,807 persons have been treated and rehabilitated through the NMBA since its inception.