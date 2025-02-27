NASA Veteran Interacts With PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Students

New Delhi: Mike Massimino, former NASA astronaut interacted with the students of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya in New Delhi on Thursday and explored facilities, including the AR-VR lab, Atal Tinkering Lab, language lab, etc.

During his interaction, Massimino praised the Chandrayaan-3 mission of ISRO, emphasising its significance not just for India but for the global space community. He highlighted the challenges of landing on the South Pole of the Moon and how this achievement could provide key insights into water sources essential for habitation. He also underscored the importance of international collaboration in future space programs.

Massimino shared how a movie based on seven astronauts inspired him to choose astronomy as a career. He answered the students' questions about space exploration and the kind of food they had during space journeys.

Recounting his personal experience, he described how he adapted to zero gravity in space and elaborated on the sleeping arrangements, consoles to work, etc.

Students were also inquisitive about AI's role in spacefaring. To which, he explained that AI would streamline the processes, making them more efficient, cost-effective, and safe, advising students on the subjects and skills they need if they want to choose space exploration as a career path.

To several questions on the challenges of becoming an astronaut and the key subjects essential for their preparation, Massimino stressed the importance of exploring various fields, including soil sciences and marine biology. They also asked him about the most challenging project he worked on during his stint at NASA and whether human habitation on Mars would be possible in future. To this, he explained that while living on the Moon could become a reality soon, settling on Mars would take longer due to the technological challenges yet to be overcome.

Presently a professor of mechanical engineering at Columbia University and the senior advisor for space programs at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Massimino received a BS from Columbia University and an MS in mechanical engineering, technology and policy as well as a PhD in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

After stints with IBM, NASA and McDonnell Douglas Aerospace as an engineer, along with academic appointments at Rice University and the Georgia Institute of Technology, he was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1996 and is the veteran of two space flights, the fourth and fifth Hubble Space Telescope servicing missions in 2002 and 2009.

Mike Massimino with the students. (ETV Bharat via PIB)

Massimini holds a record for the number of hours spacewalking in a single space shuttle mission, and he was also the first person to tweet from space. During his NASA career, he received two NASA Space Flight Medals, the NASA Distinguished Service Medal, the American Astronautical Society’s Flight Achievement Award and the Star of Italian Solidarity.

The programme was attended by Somit Shrivastava, joint commissioner (Pers); B K Behra, deputy commissioner (academics) KVS HQ; S S Chauhan, deputy commissioner, KVS Delhi Region; G S Pandey and K C Meena, assistant commissioner (Delhi Region) and V K Mathpal, principal of KV No. 2 at Delhi Cantonment.