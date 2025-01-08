ETV Bharat / bharat

Narrow Escape For Asiatic Lions Strolling On Railway Tracks In Gujarat’s Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar: An alert loco pilot of a passenger train and a forest department employee saved the lives of several lions that were strolling onto railway tracks in this district of Gujarat between January 6 and January 7, officials said.

This adds to over 104 lions that have been so far in this financial year with the vigilance of the loco pilots of the Western Railway’s Bhavnagar division, alert forest employees, and the help of trackers of the forest department.

A video of one of the incidents surfaced on social media in which an Asiatic lion was spotted strolling on the railway track near Liliya station in Damnagar.

The Railways officials claimed that the lion's escape was possible by the quick thought of a loco pilot and the intervention of a forest department employee, who chased the lion away from the track.

Railways PRO Shambhuji told ETV Bharat that the incident took place on Monday at around 3:00 pm near the gate of Liliya Station, where a beat guard employee from the forest department chased the lion with a stick, successfully moving it away from the track.