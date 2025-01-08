Narrow Escape For Asiatic Lions Strolling On Railway Tracks In Gujarat’s Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar: An alert loco pilot of a passenger train and a forest department employee saved the lives of several lions that were strolling onto railway tracks in this district of Gujarat between January 6 and January 7, officials said.
This adds to over 104 lions that have been so far in this financial year with the vigilance of the loco pilots of the Western Railway’s Bhavnagar division, alert forest employees, and the help of trackers of the forest department.
A video of one of the incidents surfaced on social media in which an Asiatic lion was spotted strolling on the railway track near Liliya station in Damnagar.
The Railways officials claimed that the lion's escape was possible by the quick thought of a loco pilot and the intervention of a forest department employee, who chased the lion away from the track.
Railways PRO Shambhuji told ETV Bharat that the incident took place on Monday at around 3:00 pm near the gate of Liliya Station, where a beat guard employee from the forest department chased the lion with a stick, successfully moving it away from the track.
The account was corroborated by Gate LC 31 gateman Jashwant, who said on Monday, a forest department employee came to the gate and informed them about the lion's presence, after which Jashwant asked the employee to help move the lion off the track, which was done without any delay.
“I have been working in the railway department for two years. I have heard sounds of lions before but had never seen one until the Monday incident,” Jashwant told ETV Bharat.
In a separate incident, another video surfaced of lions crossing the tracks at night near the Liliya Railway Station gate. PRO Shambhuji also confirmed the incident and added that it took place between Pipavav Port and Liliya Mota station.
“Forest department employees were on the spot and stopped the incoming train by showing the red light. The train’s loco pilot applied the emergency brake in time. The train was allowed to proceed only after the lions had crossed the tracks,” he said.
The incidents highlight the growing risks faced by Asiatic lions in the region, particularly when they venture onto railway tracks amid severe cold weather.
