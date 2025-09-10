ETV Bharat / bharat

'Nari Shakti In Uniform': In A First, Armed Forces' All-women Team To Circumnavigate Globe On IASV Triveni

Mumbai: The Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) 'Triveni', which will set sail from Mumbai's 'Gateway of India', does not just mean a ship that floats on the sea, but it is a high-flying achievement for the dreams of India's women's power

The first of its kind voyage for the Indian armed forces will see ten women officers from all three services, the Army, Navy and Air Force, set off on a world tour on an indigenous ship, 'IASV Triveni' from the iconic India Gate in Mumbai on September 11.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the 26,000 nautical miles will cross the Equator twice rounding the Three Great Capes – Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn and the Cape of Good Hope. The voyage will cover all major oceans and some of the most dangerous waters on the planet, including the Southern Ocean and the Drake Passage, testing human resilience against nature’s toughest challenges. A Defence spokesperson said that the expedition is likely to be completed over a period of nine months and the team would visit four foreign ports before returning to Mumbai in May 2026.

Symbol Of Synergy Among Three Services

The yacht, named after the confluence of three services, reflects the spirit of jointness and synergy between the three Services. According to the Defence Ministry spokesperson, the team comprises five Army officers, one Naval officer and four Air Force officers. This is also the first time that the Indian Armed Forces are jointly leading a circumnavigation mission, making it a milestone in India’s maritime journey and a shining example of Nari Shakti in uniform, the spokesperson added.

All-women tri-services officers set to embark on world expedition on IASV Triveni (Ministry of Defence)

Tough Training For Challenging Expedition

Squadron Leader Vaishali Bhandari, who is part of the expedition, said that while undergoing tough training for the last two and a half years, the IASV Triveni team members have learned sailing, navigation, communication, scuba diving, medical aid and other skills.

“During this training, we actually traveled 4000 nautical miles by sea from Mumbai to Goa, Mumbai to Cochin, Mumbai to Lakshadweep and Mumbai to Siachen,” she recalled.

Bhandari said that the team leaders were given training along with demonstrations on special measures to be taken in emergency situations and the decisions to be taken quickly during sea travel. She said that the training has infused confidence among the trainees to overcome any challenge.