'Nari Shakti In Uniform': In A First, Armed Forces' All-women Team To Circumnavigate Globe On IASV Triveni
The 10 women officers from the three services will sail from the iconic Gateway of India and sail 26,000 nautical miles around the world.
Published : September 10, 2025 at 7:42 PM IST
Mumbai: The Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) 'Triveni', which will set sail from Mumbai's 'Gateway of India', does not just mean a ship that floats on the sea, but it is a high-flying achievement for the dreams of India's women's power
The first of its kind voyage for the Indian armed forces will see ten women officers from all three services, the Army, Navy and Air Force, set off on a world tour on an indigenous ship, 'IASV Triveni' from the iconic India Gate in Mumbai on September 11.
As per the Ministry of Defence, the 26,000 nautical miles will cross the Equator twice rounding the Three Great Capes – Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn and the Cape of Good Hope. The voyage will cover all major oceans and some of the most dangerous waters on the planet, including the Southern Ocean and the Drake Passage, testing human resilience against nature’s toughest challenges. A Defence spokesperson said that the expedition is likely to be completed over a period of nine months and the team would visit four foreign ports before returning to Mumbai in May 2026.
Symbol Of Synergy Among Three Services
The yacht, named after the confluence of three services, reflects the spirit of jointness and synergy between the three Services. According to the Defence Ministry spokesperson, the team comprises five Army officers, one Naval officer and four Air Force officers. This is also the first time that the Indian Armed Forces are jointly leading a circumnavigation mission, making it a milestone in India’s maritime journey and a shining example of Nari Shakti in uniform, the spokesperson added.
Tough Training For Challenging Expedition
Squadron Leader Vaishali Bhandari, who is part of the expedition, said that while undergoing tough training for the last two and a half years, the IASV Triveni team members have learned sailing, navigation, communication, scuba diving, medical aid and other skills.
“During this training, we actually traveled 4000 nautical miles by sea from Mumbai to Goa, Mumbai to Cochin, Mumbai to Lakshadweep and Mumbai to Siachen,” she recalled.
Bhandari said that the team leaders were given training along with demonstrations on special measures to be taken in emergency situations and the decisions to be taken quickly during sea travel. She said that the training has infused confidence among the trainees to overcome any challenge.
The Challenges
During this circumnavigation of the globe, 'IASV Triveni' will visit four ports - Fremantle in Australia, Littleton in New Zealand, Buenos Aires in the Argentine archipelago and Cape Town in South Africa, informed the leader of this mission, Lieutenant Colonel Anuja Varudkar.
Varudkar explained that the task is to send the experience of the biodiversity of the sea, the environment and the welcome on these four islands visited to India from time to time. Being a part of such a mission while traveling on a boat at sea is a very different experience, and the Indian Ministry of Defense is encouraging this, Varudkar added. She said that while traveling round the clock, she has planned 4 hours of duty and 6 hours of rest.
However, the Lieutenant Colonel expressed confidence that Team Triveni will be ready 24X7 to deal with the changing weather conditions while at sea.
The Team Triveni
Leader - Lieutenant Colonel Anuja Varudkar
Deputy Leader - Squadron Leader Shraddha P Raju
Members: Major Karamjit Kaur, Major Omita Dalvi, Major Dauli Butola, Captain Prajakta Nikam, Lieutenant Commander Priyanka Gusain, Wing Commander Vibha Singh, Squadron Leader Aaruvi Jaydev and Squadron Leader Vaishali Bhandari
More Than A Sailing Expedition
The Defence Ministry spokesperson said that all-women Tri-Services circumnavigation is more than a sailing expedition.
“It is a celebration of India’s growing maritime strength, the spirit of Nari Shakti breaking new barriers and the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat charting its course on the world stage”.
