Narendra Modi Went Door-To-Door To Protest Against Emergency, Finally Uprooted Dynastic Politics In 2014: Amit Shah

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Emergency was imposed in India to reinstate dynastic politics, but Modi (PM Narendra Modi) went door-to-door, village-to-village and city-to-city to protest against it, and finally uprooted the dynastic politics from the entire country in 2014.

"He (Narendra Modi) was a 25-year-old then when he opposed the dictatorial ideas of the then Prime Minister (Indira Gandhi)," said Shah while releasing a book titled 'The Emergency Diaries - Years that Forged a Leader' at an event to mark 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ in New Delhi.

Cover page of 'The Emergency Diaries - Years that Forged a Leader' (ETV Bharat)

The book is a compilation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's experiences during the anti-Emergency movement.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and many other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Shah said this book mentions Narendra Modi's work as a young Sangh Pracharak during the Emergency, detailing how he fought by remaining underground during the 19-month-long movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh.

The book further highlight how he went to the houses of people jailed under the MISA Act and talked to their families and arranged for their treatment.

It also describes that Modi distributed many newspapers published secretly in markets, squares, among students and women, and that he led the struggle as a 25-year old youth of Gujarat.

Shah said (Prime Minister) Modi used to work underground at that time, sometimes as a saint, sometimes as a Sardarji, sometimes as a hippie, sometimes as an incense stick seller and at times as a newspaper hawker.

“There are five chapters in this book - on media censorship, government repression, the struggle of the Sangh and Jansangh, description of the victims of the Emergency and from dictatorship to public participation," said Shah.

The Home Minister appealed to the youth of the country to read this book so that they could realise that the brave youth who fought against the "dictatorship" in his early days is the same person who is strengthening the roots of democracy in this country, and "he is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

The event 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ was organised by the Union Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Government of Delhi at Thyagaraj Stadium, marking 50 years since the imposition of Emergency in India in 1975.

"The event serves as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding democratic values and constitutional rights," said Shah.

The home minister said that the Emergency, declared on June 25, 1975, remains one of the darkest chapters in India’s post-independence history.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the book launch event in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Shah said that by imposing the Emergency, the courts that granted stay were silenced, the newspapers were silenced, and even All India Radio was silenced. Around 1.10 lakh social and political activists were thrown into prison cells.

"A Cabinet meeting was called at 4 AM without any circulated agenda, and the Emergency was proclaimed. Newspaper offices were shut down, 253 journalists were arrested, 29 foreign journalists were expelled from the country, and several newspapers protested the Emergency by leaving their editorial columns blank, most notably The Indian Express and Jansatta. Their electricity supply was cut off, parliamentary proceedings were censored, the judiciary was effectively brought under control, and democratic rights were completely suppressed throughout the country,” recalled Shah.

The Home Minister said that judges in the judiciary who delivered verdicts against the government were stopped from becoming Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. Singer Kishore Kumar and actor Manoj Kumar's films were banned. Actor Dev Anand was barred from appearing on Doordarshan, and films like Aandhi and Kissa Kursi Ka also faced ban.

Shah said that bad incidents usually should be forgotten in life. "And it is correct too. But when it relates to social life and national life, bad incidents should be remembered forever, so that the youth and teenagers of the country are cultured, organised, ready to defend, and ensure that such incidents are never repeated again," he said.

With this thought in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to commemorate 25 June every year as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' and the Union Home Ministry issued a notification related to it, he said.

"The manner in which the country was reduced to a prison during the Emergency, the soul of the country made dumb, the courts made deaf and pens of the writers were made to fall silent, keeping all those things in mind and after giving it a thought, it was decided to commemorate June 25 as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas," Shah affirmed.

Also Read

Emergency Was More A Constitutional Coup Than Just A Crisis: Ram Bahadur Rai Says Breaking 50 Years' Silence