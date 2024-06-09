Narendra Modi's Oath-taking Ceremony: Astrologer Shares Auspicious Tithis, Yogas Falling On June 9

Varanasi: Narendra Modi, who won a majority with the NDA alliance partners in the Lok Sabha elections, is set to assume office as the nation's Prime Minister for a third term in a row on Sunday, June 9, 2024. He was unanimously elected as the leader of the House in the Lok Sabha during the June 7 meeting with all of the NDA's partners.



The oath-taking ceremony, preparations for which are underway falls on six lucky occasions. ETV Bharat's team talked to Kashi's astrologer Pandit Rishi Dwivedi who revealed important astrological occasions that fall on June 9, making this event all the more special.

As per Dwivedi, six auspicious occasions on that day are Vridhi Yog, Punarvasu Nakshatra, Ravi Pushya Yoga, Ravi Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Tritiya Tithi.

Vriddhi Yog: Vriddhi Yog will begin early on the day of the oath-taking ceremony and last till 5:21 AM. Following Vriddhi Yog, Dhurva Yog will begin. Any nice deed carried out at the auspicious hour is said to produce excellent outcomes.



Ravi Pushya Yog: The auspicious period of Ravi Pushya Yog will begin on June 9 at 8:20 PM and end on June 10 at 5:23 AM. It is said that if you work during this lucky period, you will be successful. Dwivedi states that Ravi Yog is an auspicious period that begins at 8:20 PM on June 9 and ends at 5:23 AM on June 10. During this auspicious time, the influence of the Sun God is believed to be strong which helps remove the obstacles that one faces in life.

Sarvartha Siddhi Yog: According to Dwivedi, this yoga is particularly unique since it is thought that any job done during this yoga is successful. The yog's auspicious period begins on June 9 at 8:20 PM and lasts till June 10 at 5:23 AM.

Punarvasu Nakshatra: According to astrology, Punarvasu Nakshatra is the most fortunate nakshatra of all. On June 9, the fortunate period will begin early in the morning and end around 8:20 PM. It is believed that beginning new endeavors is sacred during this auspicious season.

Tritiya Tithi: In the month of Jyeshtha, the Trithiya Tithi is observed during the Shukla Paksha. The Tithi's fortunate period extends until June 9 at 3:44 PM.

Narendra Modi filed nomination during 'Pushya Nakshatra': Narendra Modi had filed his nomination in Varanasi on Tuesday, May 14 during the Pushya Nakshatra which is considered to be a symbol of success. Astrologers of Kashi had described it to be ann 'auspicious' Nakshatra, guaranteeing Modi to enjoy the royal power again.

Astrologers also noted that May 14 marked Ganga Saptami which had strengthened Modi's strong resolve and faith during the elections all the more.