Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time, equalling Jawaharlal Nehru's record. Alongside Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Nirmala Sitharaman, were among the leaders who were sworn in. 30 Cabinet Ministers are taking oath, along with 36 Ministers of State and five Ministers of State with Independent Charge.
Swearing-in Updates: 'Great Blend of Youth and Experience': PM Modi Heaps Praise on Newly Sworn-In Ministers
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the leadership of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi formed the government at the Centre on Sunday (June 9) evening. Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, making him the second such PM after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of secrecy and office to Modi and 30 Cabinet Ministers, five Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 36 Ministers of State took at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. Among the allies, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, HAM (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, JD(U) leader Lalan Singh and TDP's K Ram Mohan Naidu took the oath of office as ministers.
The ceremony was attended by around 8,000 people, including several leaders and state heads of neighbourhood region and Indian Ocean region as distinguished guests, a testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.
The swearing-in ceremony of the Modi 3.0 government unravelled against the backdrop of the magnificent sandstone dome of the columned presidential palace lit in saffron, white and green. It was the final chapter of a 44-day election that saw the Modi-led BJP come to power with 240 seats, 63 seats less than 2019, and now dependent on its allies in the NDA.
Congress fought the election as part of the INDIA bloc, and the parties together were able to prevent BJP from getting a majority on its own in Lok Sabha. The Congress secured 99 seats, Samajwadi Party got 37 seats, while Trinamool Congress got 29. DMK managed to win 22 seats.
LIVE FEED
Swearing-in Ceremony Concludes, 71 Ministers including 30 in Modi's Cabinet Take Oath
Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi, Telangana MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar Among Ministers of State
TDP leader Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Agra MP SP Singh Baghel, Bangalore North MP Shobha Karandlaje, Gonda MP Kirti Vardhan Singh, Rajya Sabha member B L Verma, Bangaon MP Shantanu Thakur, Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi, Rajya Sabha member L Murugan and Almora MP Ajay Tamta, Telangana MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Bansgaon MP Kamlesh Paswan and Ajmer MP Bhagirath Choudhary, Betul MP Durga Das Uikey, Raver MP Raksha Khadse and Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar were sworn in as Union Ministers of States.
Modi Sworn In As PM for 3rd Consecutive Term; 5 Allies Get One Cabinet Berth Each
Narendra Modi was sworn-in as prime minister on Sunday for a record-equalling third term, heading a Cabinet that emphasised continuity and experience while also rewarding partners in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.
Dressed in a white kurta and churidar with a blue chequered jacket, Modi, 73, took the oath in the name of God. Modi became only the second prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to secure a third consecutive term. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP failed to win a simple majority, making it dependent on allies whose MPs also took the oath of office as Cabinet ministers -- JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, HAM (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', TDP's K Ram Mohan Naidu and LJP-RV leader Chirag Paswan. Each of these five allies got one cabinet berth each. Kumaraswamy and Manjhi are former chief ministers of Karnataka and Bihar respectively. Read More...
More MPs take oath as Ministers of State
Faridabad MP Krishan Pal, RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale, JD(U) leader Ramnath Thakur, Maharajganj MP Pankaj Chaudhary, Ujiarpur MP Nityananad Rai, Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel, Tumakuru MP V Somanna sworn in as Union Ministers of State.
Rao Inderjit Singh, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal Among Others Sworn-in as MoS
Rao Inderjit Singh, BJP MP from Gurugram, took oath as MoS (independent charge) in the newly inducted Union Cabinet. Following Singh, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Jayant Choudhary, Jiten Prasad, Shripad Naik also took oath as Minister of State.
C R Paatil takes oath
Senior BJP leader C R Paatil took oath as a minister in the new Narendra Modi-led NDA government today. Paatil, who won from the Navsari seat in Gujarat, is also the state's party president.
Chirag Paswan takes oath
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan took oath as a minister in the new Narendra Modi-led NDA government today. Paswan won from the Hajipur constituency in Bihar this Lok Sabha election.
G Kishan Reddy takes oath
Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy took oath as a minister in the new Narendra Modi-led NDA government today.
Mansukh Mandaviya takes oath
Rajya Sabha MP Mansukh Mandaviya took oath as a minister in the new Narendra Modi-led NDA government today. Mandaviya was the Health Minister in the outgoing government.
Hardeep Puri takes oath
Rajya Sabha MP Hardeep Singh Puri took oath as a minister in the new Narendra Modi-led NDA government today.
Kiren Rijiju takes oath
Senior BJP leader Kiren Rijiju took oath as a minister in the new Narendra Modi-led NDA government today. Rijiju, who was the Earth Sciences minister in the outgoing government, won from the Arunachal West constituency.
Annpurna Devi takes Oath As Minister
Kodarma MP Annapurna Devi took oath as a minister in the new Narendra Modi-led NDA government today.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat takes oath
Senior BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who won from Rajasthan's Jodhpur seat, took oath as a minister in the new Narendra Modi-led NDA government today.
Bhupender Yadav takes oath
Senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav took oath as a minister in the new Narendra Modi-led NDA government today. Yadav, who was the Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change in the outgoing government, won from the Alwar constituency in Alwar this Lok Sabha election.
Jyotiraditya Scindia takes oath as Union Minister
BJP leader and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia took oath as Union Minister in the new Narendra Modi-led NDA government today.
Ashwini Vaishnaw Takes Oath as Union Minister
BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw was sworn-in as Union Minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi today. Vaishnaw, a Rajya Sabha MP, was the Railways minister in the outgoing government.
Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh takes oath
Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh took oath as a minister in the new Narendra Modi-led NDA government today.
Jual Oram, BJP leader from Odisha, Takes Oath
BJP leader from Odisha Jual Oram took oath as minister in the Modi 3.0 cabinet on Sunday. Oram is BJP's tribal face in the state and was considered a front-runner for the Odisha CM post. He is a six-time MP from Sundargarh and has been a union minister in the past.
Senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi Takes Oath
Senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi took oath as a minister in the new Narendra Modi-led NDA government today. He won from the Dharwad constituency in Dharwad this Lok Sabha election. He was the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines of India in the outgoing government.
TDP leader Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu takes oath
Telugu Desam Party leader Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu took oath as a minister in the new Narendra Modi-led NDA government today. Naidu won for the third consecutive time from the Srikakulam constituency in north Andhra Pradesh this Lok Sabha election.
Ministers Who Have Taken Oath So Far
Following leaders from NDA have taken oath so far this evening: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Manohar Lal Khattar, S Jaishankar, HD Kumaraswamy (JDS), Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jitan Ram Manjhi(HAM), Rajeev Ranjan Singh-Lalan Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, Dr Virendra Kumar, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP), and Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi.
Modi Makes History, Takes Oath As Prime Minister For 3rd Straight Time; Nadda, Shivraj Also Sworn-in
Narendra Modi took oath as country Prime Minister on Sunday evening, making history as he became only the second PM to be sworn-in for the third consecutive time after Jawaharlal Nehru. After him, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari were among the council of ministers of Modi 3.0 cabinet to take oath. BJP Chief JP Nadda also took oath as minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nadda was in charge of the health ministry in the first cabinet of PM Modi from 2014 to 2019. In 2020, he took charge as the BJP chief, replacing Amit Shah. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also inducted in the cabinet as he took his oath during the ceremony.
PM Designate Narendra Modi Arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan
PM-designate Narendra Modi has arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening and is set to take oath shortly for the third consecutive time. MPs likely to become ministers in the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, including Gandhinagar MP Amit Shah, Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh and Vidisha MP Shivraj Singh Chouhan, arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers. He is among the 7 foreign leaders invited for the occasion. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. They were soon joined by Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Amit Shah, Nadda, Sitharaman Arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan
BJP MP elect Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda, leaders Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kiren Rijiju, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others have arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony of the new government.
We Should be Given One Cabinet Ministry Seat, Says NCP chief Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar on Sunday demanded for a cabinet ministry seat. Pawar said, "Praful Patel has served as a cabinet minister in the central government and we did not feel right in taking Minister of State with independent charge. So we told them (BJP) that we are ready to wait for a few days, but we want a cabinet ministry. We are going to attend the swearing-in ceremony today." He further said, "We have one Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha MP today, but in the next 2-3 months we will have a total of 3 members in the Rajya Sabha and our number of MPs in Parliament will be 4. So we said we should be given one (cabinet ministry) seat."
Inclusion in Modi's Council of Ministers Means BJP Getting Respect in Telugu States: Srinivasa Varma
Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency winner B Srinivasa Varma on Sunday said the decision by Narendra Modi to include him in his council of ministers is synonymous with the BJP receiving respect in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Varma, who defeated YSRCP's G Umabala by a margin of 2.7 lakh votes, is poised to be sworn in as a union minister on Sunday.
Have Been Offered Ministerial Berth as Punjab's Progress Is NDA Govt's 'Priority': Ravneet Bittu
BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday said Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi has picked him to induct him into his council of ministers despite his defeat from Ludhiana in the Lok Sabha polls as Punjab's progress is the priority of the BJP-led NDA government. Bittu, a three-term former Congress MP from Punjab, had joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He contested on the BJP ticket seeking his re-election from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat but lost to Congress' Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Speaking to PTI, the BJP leader said that he had quit the Congress because he wanted Punjab to get representation in the Union government.
Kharge to Attend Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister today (June 9) evening. An invite was sent to Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Quoting sources close to Kharge, PTI reported that the Congress chief has accepted the invitation and would be attending the function. However, none of the other Opposition leaders would be attending the oath-taking of Modi and his cabinet. Read More...
Telangana BJP Prez Kishan Reddy Thanks PM Modi for Inducting Him in NDA Cabinet
Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inducting him into the BJP-led NDA Cabinet that would be sworn in on Sunday evening at the national capital. He also thanked BJP national president J P Nadda and the people of his constituency. "With the blessings of the people of Secunderabad & Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi, I will be taking oath as Union Minister today at 7pm.
"My gratitude to the constituents of Secunderabad, Hon'ble PM, @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda ji, Sr leaders, and all well-wishers for reiterating trust and faith in me. I seek your continued support," he said in a post on 'X'. Reddy won from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, defeating his Congress rival D Nagender.
TMC, BJP Trade Barbs on Modi's Swearing-in Day
War of words between the TMC and the BJP broke out on Sunday, hours before Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third term. While Kolkata mayor and TMC leader Firhad Hakim predicted that the NDA coalition government would not last long, BJP leader Arjun Singh suggested that Hakim should be more concerned about his political future. Singh, who was defeated by the TMC in West Bengal's Barrackpore constituency, confirmed that he had received an invitation to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. Echoing party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's stance, Hakim told reporters that the NDA government would be short-lived and labelled the swearing-in as "temporary." Read More...
Transgender Community Members to Attend Modi's Oath Ceremony to Bless New Govt
About 50 people from the transgender community have been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and the new cabinet of ministers to them give blessings. Before the ceremony, BJP MP and former Social Justice and Empowerment minister Virendra Kumar felicitated the community members at his residence.
"This is a part of Prime Minister Modi's call of 'sabka saath sabka vishwas and sabha prayas'. Including people from transgenders in the ceremony is to enhance the inclusivity message of the PM," Kumar said. This is the first time that people from the transgender community are formally invited for the swearing-in ceremony, he said. Read More...
7 Leaders From India's Neighbourhood, Indian Ocean Region Arrive in Delhi for Modi's Oath Ceremony
Top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region, including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, arrived in Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and the Union council of ministers. Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay also reached Delhi for the ceremony where Modi will take the oath for the third straight term along with his ministerial colleagues. Bangladesh President Sheikh Hasina and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif arrived in Delhi on Saturday.
PM Modi Set to Put Faith in Experience in Picking Ministers, Allies Bring Fresh Faces
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to give a message of continuity in his new term by inducting most key faces of his outgoing government in the Council of Ministers to be sworn on Sunday evening. Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, who held home, defence, finance and external affairs ministries respectively in the outgoing government, besides its other senior members such as Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Hardeep Singh Puri will be part of the new government. Read More...
Swearing-in ceremony of first BJP government in Odisha on June 12
The swearing-in ceremony for the first BJP government in Odisha has been rescheduled from June 10 to June 12, party leaders Jatin Mohanty and Vijaypal Singh Tomar confirmed. Mohanty explained that the postponement was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitments. Modi will be busy with his own swearing-in ceremony on Sunday and meeting party MPs the following day. Additionally, the first legislature party meeting of the newly elected members is now set for June 11. Read More...
TDP MPs Ram Mohan Naidu, Pemmasani, BJP's Varma from Andhra likely to be inducted in Union Cabinet
Telugu Desam Party Lok Sabha members from Andhra Pradesh, K Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, are likely to be inducted into the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that would be sworn in on Sunday. According to a post on 'X' by former TDP MP Galla Jayadev, Naidu, Srikakula Lok Sabha member will get a Cabinet minister post, while Pemmasani, Guntur MP, would get a minister of state berth.
"Congratulations to my young friend @RamMNK on being confirmed as a cabinet minister in the new #NDA Government! Your sincerity and humble nature will surely be an asset to the development of the country. Wishing you all the best in your new role!," Jaydev said in the post. Read More...
Ahead of swearing in ceremony, PM Modi hosts high tea for would-be ministers
Newly elected members of parliament who are among those probable to be included in the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers of Narendra Modi-led government were on Sunday afternoon invited for high tea at the Prime Minister's residence ahead of the oath-taking ceremony later this evening. BJP leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Sarbananda Sonowal were seen arriving at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the residence of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi to attend the tea meeting today. PlayUnmute Fullscreen Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy and party leader Bandi Sanjay arrived together in the same car. BJP leaders Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar and Dharmendra Pradhan and RLD Chief Jayant Singh Chaudhary were also seen arriving for the customary high tea ceremony. LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan while leaving from his residence in the national capital said earlier today, "I am going to meet the PM." BJP leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan were among others who arrived for the tea meeting.
Kharge Receives Invite To Attend Modi Swearing-In
Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge received an invitation to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, the Congress said in a statement. The invite to Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha for today's ceremony was extended by BJP leader Pralhad Joshi late last night, sources said. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh informed that "only international leaders" have been invited for the swearing in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi, and added that the INDIA bloc will think about attending the event if they receive the invitation. "Only international leaders have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony. Our leaders have not received the invitation yet. When our INDIA alliance leaders receive the invitation, we will think about it," Jairam Ramesh said.
TMC won't attend Modi Swearing-In, Says Sudip Bandyopadhyay
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided against participating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Party leader in Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, said, "BJP leader Prahlad Joshi had called and invited us to attend the swearing-in ceremony, but our party has decided not to participate." On Saturday, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had announced that the party would not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government. "Neither have we received an invitation nor are we attending it," she had said.
Shah, Nadda, Shivraj Chouhan to arrive Modi's house for tea meet
BJP leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda, BL Verma, Pankaj Chaudhary, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Annapurna Devi, Arjun Ram Meghwal arrive at 7, LKM, the residence of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi to attend the tea meeting here. PM-Designate Modi will take the Prime Minister's oath for the third consecutive term today at 7.15 pm. Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy and party leader Bandi Sanjay also invited for the tea meeting.
Posters of PM-elect Narendra Modi put up at Delhi's Kartavya Path ahead of his oath ceremony
Posters featuring PM-designate Narendra Modi have been put up in Delhi ahead of his swearing-in ceremony scheduled to take place on Sunday. Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Minister for the third term for the prime ministerial post on Sunday, over 1,100 traffic police personnel from the national capital have been deployed, and route arrangements have also been made for the delegates as part of the arrangements.
