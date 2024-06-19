Centre Approves MSP for Kharif Crops For Marketing Season 2024-25

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for Kharif Crops for marketing season 2024-25. Providing information about the Cabinet decision on MSP, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous years has been recommended for oilseeds and pulses.

"Government has increased the MSP of Kharif Crops for marketing season 2024-25, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce. The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for oilseeds and pulses on Nigerseed (Rs 983 per quintal) followed by sesamum (Rs 632 per quintal) and tur/arhar (Rs 550 per quintal)," Vaishnaw said.

The increase in MSP for Kharif Crops is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of All-India weighted average cost of production, the Minister said.

The expected margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be highest in the case of bajra (77 per cent) followed by tur (59 per cent), maize (54 per cent) and urad (52 per cent). For the rest of the crops, the margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be at 50 per cent, the minister said.

In recent years, the government has been promoting the cultivation of crops, other than cereals such as pulses and oilseeds, and Nutri-cereals and Shree Anna, by offering a higher MSP for these crops.

During the period 2003-04 to 2013-14 for 14 crops covered under Kharif Marketing Season, the minimum absolute increase in MSP was Rs 745 per quintal for Bajra and a maximum absolute increase was Rs 3,130 per quintal for Moong while during the period 2013-14 to 2023-24, the minimum absolute increase in MSP was Rs 780 per quintal for Maize and maximum absolute increase was Rs 4,234 per quintal for Nigerseed.

During the period 2004-05 to 2013-14, the procurement of 14 crops covered under the Kharif Marketing Season was 4,675.98 Lakhs Metric Ton (LMT) while during the period 2014-15 to 2023-24, the procurement of these crops was 7,108.65 LMT.

As per the 3rd Advance Estimates of production for 2023-24, total food grain production in the country is estimated at 3288.6 Lakhs Metric Ton (LMT), and oilseeds production is touching 395.9 LMT. During 2023-24, kharif production of rice, pulses, oilseeds and nutri-cereals/Shree Anna and cotton is estimated to be 1143.7 LMT, 68.6 LMT, 241.2 LMT, 130.3 LMT and 325.2 Lakh bales, respectively.