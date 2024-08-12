Narendra Modi Is Running Away From Naga Issue: NSCN-IM

New Delhi: The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-Isak Muivah) on Monday accused the Narendra Modi led Central government of running away from the Naga issue as the incumbent government at the Centre has not yet uttered a word on the final solution of their decade-long peace talks.
“The bitter truth is Narendra Modi is running away from the Naga issue as he is yet to utter a word as he begins his third term as Prime Minister,” said NSCN (IM) in its latest mouthpiece Nagalim Voice.
It said that when the “Framework Agreement” was officially inked, PM Modi was very much excited claiming to solve the Naga political issue, the longest political movement in South Asia.
“Besides making the world witness when the high profile political signing ceremony was live broadcast, he (Modi) called up the leaders of all major political parties in India to let them know that he has outscored them by solving the Naga issue. But in reality it turned out that he simply wants to claim the credit in a hurry when it’s not due. A man in a hurry without action as his promises vanished in thin air after the dust of the high profile ceremony settled down in his courtyard,” the outfit said in its mouthpiece.
It further said that his (Modi’s) “cowardice” to implement the “Framework Agreement” has done immense damage to his credibility as Nagas are furious about his broken words as he has done nothing that goes beyond the ritual agreement speech.
“Truly, he accepted the political identity of the Nagas with sovereign rights. But he simply couldn’t have the spine to stand by his convictions. But how long he is going to play his game of delay tactics, while the world keeps watching him with amazement,” the outfit further said.
The NSCN-IM had led the insurgent movement in the northeast for decades before entering into a ceasefire in 1997. The Centre and NSCN-IM leaders had signed a “Framework Agreement” in New Delhi on August 3, 2015 in the presence of PM Modi.
However, a final agreement was to be signed based on the “Framework Agreement” but the same has remained elusive mainly due to NSCN-IM’s insistence on “integration” of all Naga inhabited areas (Nagaland and parts of Manipur and Assam) and a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.
The Centre rejected the offer but agreed to allow the Naga groups to use their flag during cultural events only. Manipur and Assam had also opposed the NSCN-IM’s demand. The Centre, however, has not yet made the contents of the “Framework Agreement” public.
However, quoting the “Framework Agreement”, a senior NSCN-IM leader said that the government of India during the signing of the agreement recognises the unique history and position of the Nagas.
“The Nagas have a history of independence. The Nagas have neither been a part of the Union of India nor that of Burma (Myanmar), nor any other powers by consent or by conquest. Thus, a permanent solution of the decades long Indo-Nagal issue will take place once the government accepts the demand for a separate flag and constitution for the nagas,” senior NSCN-IM leader R John told ETV Bharat.
The Background
After India’s independence, several Naga leaders tried to separate from India. However, in 1975, the separatist Naga National Council (NNC) renounced violence and signed the Shillong Accord with the Government of India, with some leaders disapproved of the Shillong Accord signed on November 11, 1975.
Many Naga leaders including Isak Chishi Swu, Thuingaleng Muivah, and SS Khaplang broke off from the NNC and formed the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) as a new separatist organisation. The NSCN formed an underground Naga Federal Government having both civil and military wings. However, a disagreement surfaced within the group’s leaders over the issue of commencing dialogue with the Indian government.
On April 30, 1988, the NSCN split into two factions namely NSCN-K led by Khaplang, and the NSCN-IM, led by Chishi Swu and Muivah. The split was accompanied by a spate of violence and clashes between the factions.
However, in 1997, ceasefire agreements were signed between NSCN-IM and Government of India with NSCN-K abrogating the ceasefire agreement.
Present Status
The Government of India’s talk with the NSCN-IM tagged as Indo-Naga peace talks, is facing a deadlock at present over the latter's demand for a separate flag and constitution. The Centre’s interlocutor, a former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), AK Mishra held several rounds of talks with the outfit in the recent past. However, their talks remained inconclusive.
Mishra had separate meetings with Nagaland Chief Minister, as well as other Naga leaders and the leaders of Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and Naga National Political Groups (NNPG).
“The talk with the Naga groups is at a critical stage at present. The government of India is trying to bring a permanent solution at the earliest, although it has some major issues,” said a senior government official.
