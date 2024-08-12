ETV Bharat / bharat

Narendra Modi Is Running Away From Naga Issue: NSCN-IM

New Delhi: The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-Isak Muivah) on Monday accused the Narendra Modi led Central government of running away from the Naga issue as the incumbent government at the Centre has not yet uttered a word on the final solution of their decade-long peace talks.

“The bitter truth is Narendra Modi is running away from the Naga issue as he is yet to utter a word as he begins his third term as Prime Minister,” said NSCN (IM) in its latest mouthpiece Nagalim Voice.

It said that when the “Framework Agreement” was officially inked, PM Modi was very much excited claiming to solve the Naga political issue, the longest political movement in South Asia.

“Besides making the world witness when the high profile political signing ceremony was live broadcast, he (Modi) called up the leaders of all major political parties in India to let them know that he has outscored them by solving the Naga issue. But in reality it turned out that he simply wants to claim the credit in a hurry when it’s not due. A man in a hurry without action as his promises vanished in thin air after the dust of the high profile ceremony settled down in his courtyard,” the outfit said in its mouthpiece.

It further said that his (Modi’s) “cowardice” to implement the “Framework Agreement” has done immense damage to his credibility as Nagas are furious about his broken words as he has done nothing that goes beyond the ritual agreement speech.

“Truly, he accepted the political identity of the Nagas with sovereign rights. But he simply couldn’t have the spine to stand by his convictions. But how long he is going to play his game of delay tactics, while the world keeps watching him with amazement,” the outfit further said.

The NSCN-IM had led the insurgent movement in the northeast for decades before entering into a ceasefire in 1997. The Centre and NSCN-IM leaders had signed a “Framework Agreement” in New Delhi on August 3, 2015 in the presence of PM Modi.

However, a final agreement was to be signed based on the “Framework Agreement” but the same has remained elusive mainly due to NSCN-IM’s insistence on “integration” of all Naga inhabited areas (Nagaland and parts of Manipur and Assam) and a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.

The Centre rejected the offer but agreed to allow the Naga groups to use their flag during cultural events only. Manipur and Assam had also opposed the NSCN-IM’s demand. The Centre, however, has not yet made the contents of the “Framework Agreement” public.

However, quoting the “Framework Agreement”, a senior NSCN-IM leader said that the government of India during the signing of the agreement recognises the unique history and position of the Nagas.

“The Nagas have a history of independence. The Nagas have neither been a part of the Union of India nor that of Burma (Myanmar), nor any other powers by consent or by conquest. Thus, a permanent solution of the decades long Indo-Nagal issue will take place once the government accepts the demand for a separate flag and constitution for the nagas,” senior NSCN-IM leader R John told ETV Bharat.