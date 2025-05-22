Narayanpur Encounter: Bodies Of Top Maoist Leader Basavaraju, Others Brought To Dist HQ

Narayanpur: The bodies of the dreaded Maoist Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, along with 26 other ultras, who were gunned down in an encounter in Narayanpur district of Chhattishgarh on Wednesday, have been brought to the district headquarters on Thursday.

DGP Arun Dev Gautam said, "Basavaraju played a big role as the CPI-Maoist general secretary. Many people in the area sacrificed their children under his terror. The encounter marks an important day for Chhattisgarh and the entire country. The top leadership of Maoism has been dismantled, and soon, Maoism will be wiped out from Bastar and the entire country."

"The District Reserve Guard (DRG) from four districts participated in the encounter. The DRG of Narayanpur fought bravely. Two of our DRG jawans have been martyred. Their sacrifice will be remembered. Their bodies have been brought to the district headquarters, where tributes were paid," he added.

"In the last few years, we have filled the security vacuum in almost all areas of Bastar. We have increased our presence in the areas with less security while working on the Joint Action Plan, on the instructions of the Centre. Very little area is left to cover, which will be done soon to eradicate Maoism. We are confident of sticking to the Union Home Minister's March 31, 2026, deadline to erase Naxalism," Gautam added.