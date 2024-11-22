ETV Bharat / bharat

Nanded Lok Sabha Bypolls: Counting To Be Held On Saturday; Straight Fight Between BJP And Congress

Nanded: The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha by-poll in Nanded will be taken up on Saturday. The by-poll was necessitated following the demise of Congress MP Vasant Chavan. Chavan breathed his last at a hospital in Hyderabad.

There is a straight fight between the Congress and the BJP for the by-election, voting for which took place on November 20. A voter turn out of 67.81 per cent was recorded for the by-poll.

There is a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress. While the grand-old-party has fielded Ravindra Chanvan, son of late MP Vasant Chavan, the saffron party has fielded Santuk Hambarde. The BJP and the Congress are optimistic about their win saying that the increased voter turnout will benefit them.