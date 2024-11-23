ETV Bharat / bharat

Nanded Lok Sabha Bypoll: BJP's Hambarde Leading Over Congress Rival Ravindra Chavan

BJP's Santukrao Hambarde leads Congress rival Ravindra Chavan for the bypoll to the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

BJP's Hambarde Leads By 839 Votes In Nanded Lok Sabha Bypoll
Mumbai: BJP's Santukrao Hambarde is leading by 24,345 votes over his Congress rival Ravindra Chavan in the counting for the bypoll to the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

The bypoll to the Nanded Lok Sabha seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MP Vasant Chavan on August 26. Ravindra Chavan is his son.

Pratap Patil Chikhalikar, who won the 2019 Lok Sabha poll for the Nanded seat as a BJP candidate, had defeated Ashok Chavan then with the Congress. Chikhalikar lost the 2024 Lok Sabha poll from Nanded to Vasant Chavan by more than 59,000 votes.

While Ashok Chavan joined the BJP in February this year, Chikhalikar is now with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and is contesting the assembly poll from Loha in Nanded, which he has represented twice as an MLA.

