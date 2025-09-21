ETV Bharat / bharat

'Namo Yuva Run' Sees Nationwide Participation, Leaders Call For 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'

New Delhi: The 'Namo Yuva Run' was flagged off in cities across India on Sunday, drawing lakhs of young participants in a nationwide marathon aimed at promoting the vision of a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat (Drug-Free India)'. The mega initiative, held simultaneously at 75 locations, is part of the Sewa Pakhwada campaign launched by the BJP to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), which had announced the campaign on September 7, said the large-scale run was focused on spreading awareness about fitness, health, and social responsibility. In Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, National Secretary Alka Gurjar, Union Minister of State Raj Bhushan Choudhary, and Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha State President Sagar Tyagi jointly flagged off the marathon.

Speaking to the reporters, Tiwari said, "Today, we organised a big marathon in Delhi, invited people, and a good number of youth participated in it. This is organised under Sewa Pakhwada to mark PM Modi's birthday. We have to make people aware of fitness and health."

Union Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary also called on people to participate in large numbers and said, "Through this marathon, our objective is to make India free from obesity and addiction, so that the younger generation can contribute to building a Viksit Bharat in the future."

Mumbai witnessed similar enthusiasm, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, and several party leaders participated. Actor and fitness icon Milind Soman, who has been named the brand ambassador of the event, also joined the campaign, lending his presence to inspire youth.

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launched the run in Jaipur and urged citizens to join in large numbers. In Jodhpur, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat flagged off the marathon organised by the BJP City Youth Morcha.