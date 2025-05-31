ETV Bharat / bharat

Namo Bharat Trains To Introduce Selective Door Opening System For Enhanced Passenger Comfort

New Delhi: To provide a convenient and comfortable experience for passengers, many state-of-the-art technologies have been used in the Namo Bharat trains. The latest addition to this is the selective door opening system.

With this system, the train uses a unique door system where passengers must press a button to open the doors at each station. This is the first time such a system has been used on Indian trains. The button-controlled doors help keep the cool air inside the train from escaping, which saves energy and keeps passengers more comfortable.

Each train car has two air conditioning units that maintain the temperature at around 25 degrees Celsius. The temperature can be adjusted based on the season - cooler in summer, and warmer in winter. This air-conditioned train service provides relief for all types of travellers, including students, office workers, women, and elderly passengers.