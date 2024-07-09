Namo Bharat Train Services to Start Very Soon between Modi Nagar and Meerut

New Delhi : The trial runs for Namo Bharat trains are ongoing between Modi Nagar North and Meerut South stations and the service will commence operation very soon, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials said.
Puneet Vats, Chief Public Relations Officer, NCRTC, informed that an 8 km section from Modi Nagar North Station to Meerut South will soon be open to the public, allowing residents to reach Ghaziabad from Meerut South in minutes.
Shalabh Goyal, Managing Director, NCRTC, recently conducted an inspection of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor from Meerut South Station to Sarai Kala Khan Station in Delhi. Goyal closely examined the station’s operational preparations and reviewed the facilities there.
Presently, Namo Bharat trains operate across eight stations in the 34 km section from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North. With the upcoming commencement of services from Modi Nagar North to Meerut South, the operational section will extend to 42 km including 9 RRTS stations, NCRTC officials said.
In addition to that, Meerut Metro will also start from this station, enhancing convenience for residents travelling from Meerut South to Modipuram. The station features three platforms: two for Namo Bharat trains and one for Meerut Metro, Senior officials said.
The construction of the country's first RRTS will spur development in Delhi-NCR and provide a high-speed public transport system for residents, with NCRTC personnel playing a crucial role in this development, Goyal recently highlighted.
The Delhi section of the RRTS corridor spans 14 km, with 9 km elevated and 5 km underground. The underground section includes the construction of Anand Vihar Station. The viaduct construction in the Delhi section is complete, and the three under-construction stations are nearing completion. Efforts to integrate these stations with other transport modes are also underway, Vats added.