ETV Bharat / bharat

Namo Bharat Train Services to Start Very Soon between Modi Nagar and Meerut

New Delhi : The trial runs for Namo Bharat trains are ongoing between Modi Nagar North and Meerut South stations and the service will commence operation very soon, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials said.

Puneet Vats, Chief Public Relations Officer, NCRTC, informed that an 8 km section from Modi Nagar North Station to Meerut South will soon be open to the public, allowing residents to reach Ghaziabad from Meerut South in minutes.

Shalabh Goyal, Managing Director, NCRTC, recently conducted an inspection of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor from Meerut South Station to Sarai Kala Khan Station in Delhi. Goyal closely examined the station’s operational preparations and reviewed the facilities there.

Presently, Namo Bharat trains operate across eight stations in the 34 km section from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North. With the upcoming commencement of services from Modi Nagar North to Meerut South, the operational section will extend to 42 km including 9 RRTS stations, NCRTC officials said.