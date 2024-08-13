Namo Bharat Train Passengers To Get Seamless Travel Experience through Unique QR Code

New Delhi: The passengers of Namo Bharat Train will experience a seamless travel solution over the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor as ticket users can scan their RRTS QR codes at the entry gates of the station using an Electronic Reservation Slip (ERS) or the mobile app to effortlessly enter and travel according to booked journey details, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

Highlighting the benefits of this initiative, Puneet Vats, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), NCRTC, said, “This initiative will provide a seamless travel solution, making it easier for passengers to book and travel using both the Indian Railways and the RRTS services.”

Namo Bharat train tickets will be booked through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) platform. After booking a train ticket, if a nearby RRTS station exists, a popup will prompt the user to book an RRTS ticket. If the user doesn’t book initially, they can revisit the booking history and opt to "Book RRTS Ticket" later. Even without purchasing rail tickets, users can book Namo Bharat train tickets for their daily usage from the IRCTC platform, which will be valid for same-day travel, Vats said.

After booking an IRCTC train e-ticket, users can now opt to book Namo Bharat train tickets for up to eight travellers per booking as an add-on service. This booking option will be displayed on the PNR confirmation page and will also be accessible from the user’s train ticket booking history.

“A unique QR code will be generated for each RRTS ticket and conveniently printed on the ERS. The QR codes will be valid for four days, starting from the day before the RRTS journey date, the travel date itself, and two days after the journey date. Each passenger on the train ticket will receive their own Namo Bharat ticket with a dedicated QR code, ensuring a hassle-free travel experience. All Namo Bharat tickets booked for a single train ticket will share the same origin and destination stations for all passengers,” the NCRTC officials said.

Namo Bharat tickets can be booked up to 120 days in advance, aligning with the current railway reservation window. Upon successful Namo Bharat ticket booking, users will receive confirmation via SMS and email, with unique RRTS QR code details sent to the registered mobile number and email address, as per NCRTC.

The Namo Bharat train ticket fare will be conveniently collected, along with the IRCTC convenience fee using online payment methods available on the IRCTC platform. In case of cancellation by the user, the full RRTS fare will be refunded, while the IRCTC convenience fee, payment gateway charges and associated taxes are non-refundable, the NCRTC officials stated.

