Names Of 26 Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack: Victims Include Tourists From 12 States, Most From Maharashtra

Srinagar: The 26 victims of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack had come from 12 different states in India, most along with their families, to spend some days in Kashmir, away from the rising heat in the mainland.

The deceased include an IAF Corporal, a Navy and Excise officer, and a businessman from Karnataka. ETV Bharat compiled the list of 26 victims. They include tourists from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and even one Nepali national. The slain also include a local from Pahalgam as well. All those killed are male, as eyewitness accounts have revealed that the terrorists picked and shot the victims one by one.

Here is the list of the 26 victims of the dreaded Pahalgam attack.

Vinay Narwal from Karnal, Haryana (Navy Officer) N. Ramachanderan from Kochi, Kerala Bitain Adhikhari from Kolkata, WB Dinesh Aggarwal from Chandigarh Syed Adil Hussain Shah from Pahalgam, J&K Neeraj Udhwani from Uttarakhand Dilip Desale from Mumbai, Maharashtra Sanjay Laxman Lele, from Thane, Maharashtra J S Chandra Mouli from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh Sameer Guha from Kolkata, West Bengal Sushil Nathyal from Indore, Madhya Pradesh Atul Shrikant Moni from Thane, Maharashtra Hemant Joshi Suhas from Mumbai, Maharashtra Prashant Satapati from Baleshwar, Odisha Tage Halving from Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh (Indian Air Force Corporal) Madhusudan Somisetty Rao from Bengaluru, Karnataka Bharat Bhushan from Bengaluru, Karnataka Yatish Parmar from Bhavnagar, Gujarat Sumit Parmar (Yatish's son) from Bhavnagar, Gujarat Manju Nath Rao from Shivamogga, Karnataka Santosh Jagdale from Pune, Maharashtra Kastobe Ganovote from Pune, Maharashtra Shailesh Bhai Kalathiya from Surat, Gujarat Shubham Dewedi from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh Manish Ranjan from Bihar (Excise Inspector) Sudeep Noepani from Rupandehi in Nepal

At around 2.30 pm on Tuesday, terrorists struck at Baisaran, a meadow around 6 km from Pahalgam in south Kashmir, killing dozens, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. The attack pricked the bubble of normalcy in Kashmir, leaving the valley and the rest of India seething with anger and sorrow.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Kashmir yesterday evening and reached Pahalgam today. Before flying to Pahalgam in a chopper, Shah, along with top security and administration officials, paid tributes to the deceased at the Police Control Room Srinagar before the bodies were transported to Srinagar Airport to be flown back to their homes.

Shah also met the families of the victims outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar. Family members whose faces were etched with profound sorrow were seen pleading with the Home Minister, as they quivered with grief, expressing the depth of their pain following the tragic loss of their loved ones in the attack.

Congress MP KC Venugopal and Jammu-Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra also paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack during the ceremony.