NAMASTE Scheme Profiles Over 84,000 Sewer And Septic Workers, Aims For Zero Fatalities

By Santu Das

New Delhi: More than 84,000 Sewer and Septic Tank Workers (SSWs) have been profiled across the country under the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) since its launch, according to government data.

The scheme, which is being initiated by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, was launched in July 2023. It is being implemented by the National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC).

It seeks to guarantee the safety and dignity of sanitation workers by eliminating dangerous cleaning methods and advocating for safe, mechanised practices carried out by trained and certified personnel.

The NAMASTE aims to achieve zero fatalities in sanitation operations, remove direct exposure to human faecal matter, guarantee that all cleaning is performed using safety equipment by trained personnel, enhance Emergency Response Sanitation Units (ERSUs), and empower workers through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and entrepreneurship.

Over one lakh SSWs will be profiled across 4,800 urban local bodies (ULBs) nationwide, as per the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The SSWs, who are being profiled, receive PPE kits, access to safety devices, training in occupational safety, health insurance coverage, and opportunities for livelihood in the sanitation sector. They are motivated to establish their own sanitation enterprises through appropriate capacity building.

The purpose of the profiling is to develop a national database for the identification of SSWs. Each individual will be issued a unique NAMASTE identity card.

Notably, a total of 377 individuals lost their lives while performing hazardous cleaning tasks related to sewers and septic tanks between 2019 and 2023 in India.