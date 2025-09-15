NAMASTE Scheme Profiles Over 84,000 Sewer And Septic Workers, Aims For Zero Fatalities
The profiling is aimed at ensuring dignity, safety, health insurance, and mechanised cleaning practices while eliminating hazardous manual sewer work.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 3:20 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: More than 84,000 Sewer and Septic Tank Workers (SSWs) have been profiled across the country under the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) since its launch, according to government data.
The scheme, which is being initiated by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, was launched in July 2023. It is being implemented by the National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC).
It seeks to guarantee the safety and dignity of sanitation workers by eliminating dangerous cleaning methods and advocating for safe, mechanised practices carried out by trained and certified personnel.
The NAMASTE aims to achieve zero fatalities in sanitation operations, remove direct exposure to human faecal matter, guarantee that all cleaning is performed using safety equipment by trained personnel, enhance Emergency Response Sanitation Units (ERSUs), and empower workers through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and entrepreneurship.
Over one lakh SSWs will be profiled across 4,800 urban local bodies (ULBs) nationwide, as per the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The SSWs, who are being profiled, receive PPE kits, access to safety devices, training in occupational safety, health insurance coverage, and opportunities for livelihood in the sanitation sector. They are motivated to establish their own sanitation enterprises through appropriate capacity building.
The purpose of the profiling is to develop a national database for the identification of SSWs. Each individual will be issued a unique NAMASTE identity card.
Notably, a total of 377 individuals lost their lives while performing hazardous cleaning tasks related to sewers and septic tanks between 2019 and 2023 in India.
According to the data issued by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the NAMASTE scheme has validated 84,902 SSWs across the country till August 2025.
The highest number of SSWS validated during the said period is from Uttar Pradesh. The total number stands at 11,969. The second highest is from Maharashtra, 82,97, followed by Tamil Nadu, 6,975.
The total number of SSWS profiled from Karnataka is 6,360, Punjab 4,336 and Rajasthan 3,867, as per the data. A total of 45,871 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits have been delivered to SSWs and 354 safety device kits to ERSUs across States and Union Territories (UTs), it said.
In addition to that, 54,140 beneficiaries have been covered under Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan AarogyaYojana (AB-PMJAY) and the State health scheme.
Benefits of NAMASTE scheme
The benefits include occupational safety training and PPE kits distribution,Health Insurance Coverage under AB-PMJAY, and livelihood support and enterprise development. The SSWs undergo training in occupational safety and are supplied with PPE kits to guarantee their safety while working.
Referring to the NAMASTE scheme, sources involved with its implementation told ETV Bharat, “This scheme aims to guarantee the safety and dignity of sanitation workers in urban India while improving their occupational safety through capacity building and better access to PPE kits, safety devices, and machinery. It seeks to foster a change in behaviour among citizens towards sanitation workers and increase the demand for safe sanitation services.”
Asserting that there has been a notable gap in reaching informal sanitation workers who do not possess official identification and are not connected to formal institutions, sources said, “This limitation initially restricted their access to welfare benefits, safety training, or health coverage, thereby excluding a significant portion of the workforce from the scheme’s provisions. Through a large-scale Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign, public awareness, and the engagement of all stakeholders, there has been a notable shift in attitudes and an enhancement of inclusion through stronger integration with grassroots efforts and digital outreach.”
