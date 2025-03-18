ETV Bharat / bharat

NALSA: Justice B R Gavai, Other SC Judges To Visit Manipur Relief Camps On March 22

New Delhi: Supreme Court's judge Justice B R Gavai and five other judges will visit the relief camps in ethnic violence-hit Manipur on March 22, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has said. Over 200 people were killed, several hundred injured and thousands displaced since ethnic violence first broke out in the state on May 3, 2023.

In a press release, NALSA said Justice Gavai, also the executive chairman of NALSA, along with top court judges Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, M M Sundresh, K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh would visit relief camps on the occasion of the duodecennial celebrations of the Manipur High Court.

"Nearly two years after the devastating sectarian violence of May 3, 2023, which led to the loss of hundreds of lives and displaced over 50,000 people, many continue to seek refuge in relief camps across Manipur," the NALSA said in its March 17 press release.

NALSA said the visit of the judges of the apex court highlights the ongoing need for legal and humanitarian assistance to these affected communities. The authority said during the visit Justice Gavai would virtually inaugurate legal services camps and medical camps across the state aside from new legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West and Ukhrul districts.