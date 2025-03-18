NALSA: Justice B R Gavai, Other SC Judges To Visit Manipur Relief Camps On March 22

New Delhi: Supreme Court's judge Justice B R Gavai and five other judges will visit the relief camps in ethnic violence-hit Manipur on March 22, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has said. Over 200 people were killed, several hundred injured and thousands displaced since ethnic violence first broke out in the state on May 3, 2023.
In a press release, NALSA said Justice Gavai, also the executive chairman of NALSA, along with top court judges Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, M M Sundresh, K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh would visit relief camps on the occasion of the duodecennial celebrations of the Manipur High Court.
"Nearly two years after the devastating sectarian violence of May 3, 2023, which led to the loss of hundreds of lives and displaced over 50,000 people, many continue to seek refuge in relief camps across Manipur," the NALSA said in its March 17 press release.
NALSA said the visit of the judges of the apex court highlights the ongoing need for legal and humanitarian assistance to these affected communities. The authority said during the visit Justice Gavai would virtually inaugurate legal services camps and medical camps across the state aside from new legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West and Ukhrul districts.
According to NALSA, there would be distribution of essential relief materials to the internally displaced persons. "Amidst the violence, NALSA with Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MASLSA) played a crucial role in providing legal aid and support to affected communities," the release said.
The release said MASLSA has established 273 special legal aid clinics at relief camps, assisting internally displaced people in availing government benefits, lost documents, and medical aid. "This visit underscores NALSA's steadfast commitment to justice, especially for the marginalised and vulnerable communities. By bridging the gap between legal rights and accessibility, NALSA aims to ensure that every displaced person receives the support, protection and resources they need to rebuild their lives with dignity," it added.
The ethnic violence first broke out in the state on May 3, 2023, when a "tribal solidarity march" was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for scheduled tribe status.