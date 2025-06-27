ETV Bharat / bharat

Nainital Village, Labelled As 'Encroachment On Forest Land', Sans Electricity, Water, All Amenities

Ramnagar: More than 500 Dalit families of Sundarkhal village of Uttarakhand's Nainital district spend their days without facilities of electricity, water, health and education.

The state government has declared this village, located 13 km away from Ramnagar city, as 'encroached on forest land' and all facilities have been suspended. The village has over 2500 voters.

During the rainy season, the water of the Kosi river overfloods, risking the lives of the villagers. Nominated Gram Pradhan Chandanram said, "Life here is like a punishment. We have spent our lives in darkness but our coming generations should not undergo this."

The villagers alleged that before elections, politicians come here and make tall promises but never return to check whether those have been fulfilled. "We have the right to vote but we do not get the benefits of government schemes. The constant neglect and mere assurances are creating political disillusionment for us," a villager said.

"In the 1970s, people from the mountains came and settled in Sundarkhal village, which now falls under the tiger and elephant corridor. So, the forest department is constantly trying to relocate these families to some other place," Digant Nayak, DFO, Ramnagar Forest Division said.

While some residents of Sundarkhal village are in favour of displacement, others want a 'revenue village' status so that they can be granted land rights with at least the basic facilities. The DFO said it is due to this difference of opinion among villagers that no decision has been taken yet.

Dehradun-based 'Independent Media Society' has filed a PIL in the Nainital High Court on the plight of villagers. During the hearing, the court has sought a reply from the state government. The division bench of Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Alok Mehra asked why no concrete step has been taken although a committee set up in 2014 recommended displacement.