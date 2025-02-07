ETV Bharat / bharat

Naidu Urges Industry To Build Ecosystem To Further Boost Aviation Sector

Mumbai: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday urged the industry to build a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing skill development, design, manufacturing, maintenance, certification, and knowledge sharing for civil aviation through close collaboration among various ministries and departments with industry.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on advanced aircraft component manufacturing in the country in New Delhi, Naidu also assured industry stakeholders of the government's "unwavering commitment" to developing a comprehensive and inclusive roadmap.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Civil Aviation Secretary V Vualnam, AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar, Director General of Civil Aviation Faiz Ahmed and representatives from industry associations, original equipment makers (OEMs), MROs, research institutes and various government departments, according to an official release.

The discussions centred on strengthening domestic production and enhancing India's global competitiveness in the field of aircraft component manufacturing, it said.

Fuelled by strategic alliances with leading global aerospace firms and the growing demand for air travel, India's aircraft component manufacturing sector is experiencing significant growth, the release said.

It also stated that major international OEMs are progressively sourcing components from India, underscoring the exceptional quality and dependability of our domestic industry.