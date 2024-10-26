Rajasthan: Newly-appointed Naib Tehsildar’s Body Found In Karauli Park

Karauli: Discovery of the body of a newly-appointed Naib Tehsildar under mysterious circumstances at the city park in Karauli of Rajasthan has panicked the visitors who informed police about the same.

Police took the body in custody and sent it to a mortuary of the district hospital where an autopsy will be conducted. Rajendra Jat, the deceased, had assumed charges as Tehsildar five days ago.

DSP Anuj Shubham said prima facie Jha, a resident of Halena Police Station in Bharatpur, was in depression due to some ailment which might have influenced him to end his life. The family members, who reached the spot, also attest to the possibility of suicide. A case has been registered followed by the initiation of the investigation.

Recently, five people were killed and a woman sustained injury after a car they were travelling in lost balance and turned turtle following a tyre burst in the Sirohi district of the state, police said.

They were heading to Jodhpur from Gujarat when tragedy struck near Sarneshwar Bridge in the Kotwali Police Station area, Sirohi Police Station in-charge Kailashdan said.

“The front tyre of the car burst near the bridge, due to which the car went out of control, crossed the road divider, and fell into the drain. The accident was so severe that it killed five people, including two women, two men, and a child on the spot, while another woman was seriously injured,” he added.

