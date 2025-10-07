ETV Bharat / bharat

Nagpur's Futala Lake Not Wetland, Says Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Bombay High Court's decision which refused to classify Nagpur's Futala Lake as a 'wetland' under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

A bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria dismissed the petition filed by Nagpur-based NGO Swachh Association challenging the high court order.

"The historical facts given out in the reply of respondent No. 4 filed in the present proceedings, goes to show clearly that the lake is a man-made waterbody constructed for drinking water and for irrigation purpose...

"In view of this court, the Futala Lake is a man-made waterbody and it does not fall within the meaning of the statutory definition and is not a ‘wetland’ as defined in Rule 2(1)(g) of the 2017 Rules. The definition excludes humanmade waterbodies and those constructed inter alia for irrigation purposes," the bench said while permitting the authorities to proceed with temporary constructions such as a floating restaurant, banquet hall, musical fountain, and viewing gallery around the lake.