Nagpur Woman, Who Illegally Entered Pakistan, Being Escorted To City For Interrogation

Nagpur: A 43-year-old woman from Nagpur, who had illegally entered Pakistan by crossing the LoC and later repatriated, is set to be escorted back and interrogated by police after the initial round of questioning by the BSF. A three-member team of Nagpur Police has already left for Amritsar.

Sunita Jamgade (43) had gone to Kashmir with her 12-year-old son for a vacation but she left him at the hotel and crossed the LoC in Kargil area. She was traced to the neighbouring country and the Pakistani administration handed her over to India.

Now, questions are being raised as to who she met in Pakistan and how she planned to visit the country without possessing any valid document. Nagpur Police will now investigate further into the case, officials said.

Initial investigations have revealed that she used to chat with a person in Pakistan through her social media account. The chat details are yet to be probed, they added.

It has been revealed that Sunita left her house in Nagpur on May 4, saying she was going to Kashmir for a vacation. On May 11, information was received from Kargil Police that she had left her son in Kashmir and entered into Pakistan jurisdiction.

"After repatriation, Sunita was detained and questioned by the Amritsar BSF. After this, Nagpur Police were informed. As soon as Nagpur's Kapil Nagar police station received information about the incident, a three-member team, including two women cops, left for Amritsar. After reaching Amritsar, this team will complete the legal procedure and take Sunita into custody. Following this, Nagpur Police will conduct further investigations," Deputy Commissioner of Police Niketan Kadam said.

Sunita initially worked as a nurse and later worked as a teller in a bank. Officials said she also underwent treatment at a hospital in Nagpur as her mental condition was stated to be unstable.