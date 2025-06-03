Nagpur Woman, Who Crossed Into Pakistan, May Be Interrogated By J&K Police, Punjab Cops, NIA

Nagpur: Nagpur-based Sunita Jamgade, who had illegally entered Pakistan and later repatriated, has reportedly not cooperated with the Nagpur Police during investigation.

She is likely to be taken into custody by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Punjab Police and then the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for intensive interrogation. For this, a team from Jammu and Kashmir Police has already reached Nagpur and is preparing to take Sunita to Kargil on a production warrant.

After an initial round of questioning by the BSF following her repatriation, Sunita was escorted to Nagpur and interrogated. However, it has been revealed that she is not cooperating in the investigation. Nagpur Police have failed to get answers to several questions.

Sunita, a resident of Kapilnagar police station area in Nagpur, had illegally entered Pakistan when 'Operation Sindoor' was launched. However, she was detained by the Pakistani Rangers and handed over to India two days later. A case was registered against Sunita in Amritsar and handed over to Nagpur Police for further investigation. After this, Kapilnagar police team took her into custody and escorted her to Nagpur. When Sunita was produced in court after her police custody expired on Monday, she was remanded in judicial custody and sent to jail.

During investigation, it was found that Sunita had deleted data from her mobile phone. Police tried to find out with whom she was in contact with in Pakistan and why she crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Kargil. However, cops failed to get answers to these questions.

"It will take some more time to collect the technical information and other investigation agencies can also investigate the case," said Aniketan Kadam, deputy commissioner of police, Parimandal 5.