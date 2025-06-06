Nagpur Woman Held After 'Illegally Entering Pakistan' During Op Sindoor, Kargil Police Awaiting Custody Transfer

Nagpur: A woman from Kapilnagar area of Nagpur has found herself in legal trouble after she reportedly entered Pakistan without permission, at a time when India's Operation Sindoor was on in full swing. While Kargil Police in Jammu & Kashmir have registered a case against the woman, who is currently lodged in a jail in Maharashtra, the formal custody transfer has been delayed reportedly due to missing documents.
As per reports, just two hours after crossing the border, the woman, Sunita Jamgade, was detained by Pakistani Rangers but was sent back to India two days later, raising suspicion.
Following this, Sunita was taken into custody by Amritsar Police under the Official Secrets Act. For further investigation, she was then handed over to Nagpur Police, who interrogated her before presenting her in court. On Monday, the court sent her to judicial custody.
"Kapilnagar police detained her and brought her to Nagpur. After her police custody expired on Monday, Sunita was produced in court, which sent her on judicial remand," said an official.
Meanwhile, another case was registered against Sunita at the Kargil Police Station. A team from Kargil Police waited in Nagpur for the last four days to take her into custody for questioning, but in vain. It is being said that the custody transfer hasn't been possible yet due to a lack of proper documents.
Circle-5 DCP Nachiket Kadam said that after Nagpur Police, Sunita is likely to be quizzed by Kargil Police, Punjab Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The officials are also trying to retrieve deleted data from her mobile phone to find out who she was in contact with and the reason behind her suspicious actions.
Since Sunita allegedly crossed the border and entered into Pakistan from the Kargil district, the act falls under the jurisdiction of Jammu and Kashmir, which is why a thorough investigation by Kargil Police or Amritsar Police, and possibly the NIA, is expected.
Nagpur police informed that Kargil police will again come to Nagpur for custody handover process of Sunita. For now, a technical investigation is underway.
