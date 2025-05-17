Nagpur Woman Goes Missing From LoC Village In Kargil

Nagpur: A woman resident of Nagpur in Maharashtra has been missing from a village along the Line of Control (LOC) in Kargil in Kashmir since May 4. It is being assumed that she crossed the LOC.

The woman from Sant Kabir Nagar locality in Nagpur had gone to Kashmir a few days ago with her 12-year-old son as a tourist. She worked as a nurse in a local hospital. Her son informed the local Police after she went missing.

The woman’s mother has reportedly told the Police about her daughter’s association with a Pakistani religious preacher. Investigations revealed that she was introduced online to this preacher and had gone to Kargil with the aim of meeting him.

Investigations have further revealed that she had been trying to meet the preacher for the past several months and had even tried to enter Pakistan illegally a few months ago from the Attari check post in Amritsar in Punjab. She was arrested by the Indian security forces at that time and was sent back to Nagpur after spending a few days in jail.

On May 4, she was last seen at Hundurmaan village in Kargil. When the locals could not trace her, they handed over her son to the local Police who later informed her brother.

The Police were informed that the woman was having mental health issues and was under treatment at Government Psychiatric Hospital in Nagpur. She had not informed anyone while leaving for Kargil along with her son. According to her mother she had stepped out with the boy on the pretext of going to the market to purchase some clothes. The mother said that the boy is currently at a Police Station in Kashmir.